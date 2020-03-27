Tony Adams claims Mikel Arteta has no chance at Arsenal unless club make one big change

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has had a positive start in his first senior managerial role.

Arsenal must get their recruitment right or head coach Mikel Arteta will have no chance of succeeding at the club, claims Gunners great Tony Adams. Adams says previous boss Unai Emery only failed because the right players were not brought into the club.

Before the suspension of Premier League football last Friday due to the coronavirus, Arsenal were on a run of eight league games without defeat under Arteta. The Spaniard has got his side more defensively solid, keeping four clean sheets in that run. Adams says he has been impressed with Arteta, who is recovering from the coronavirus after receiving a positive test for it last Thursday. However, the ex-England centre-back cannot see a return to success for his old club unless the transfer strategy is improved.

“He (Mikel Arteta) is doing a great job,” Adams told Sky Sports. “I really like the man and his enthusiasm. I am glad he is well and recovered from the virus. “I have been speaking for the last 10 years about recruitment at the club and I think that really needs to up it’s game. “The coach is irrelevant. (Unai) Emery was a fantastic coach but recruitment let him down. Who is the Premier League’s most underrated player? Our experts clash [DEBATE]

“If you get that right then the coach has a chance.” Meanwhile, French football expert Philippe Auclair agrees the problems at Arsenal lay higher than the head coach’s position. He says the structure at Arsenal is a problem that needs to be resolved for them to compete for major honours again. “No I don’t think that’s the case [that Arteta’s appointment will take Arsenal back to the top],” Auclair said on the Transfer Window podcast.