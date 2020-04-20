Tony Blair panic: Former PM ‘terrified’ of COVID-19’s long term economic and social damage

Mr Blair told BBC News the economy was losing billions of pounds because of the extremely low level of economic activity coronavirus has resulted in. The former Prime Minister also praised the support the Government has provided people and businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr Blair said: “If we don’t start to get our economy back to some type of normal then I am terrified about the long-term social and economic damage of this.

“If you look at the Government report from last week about the economic consequences of this around the world because all countries are dealing with this.

“The effect of taking this level of economic activity out of the economy, every week that passes you’re losing billions and billions of pounds.

“Of course the Government rightly again has provided support for business and people as they go through this difficult period but imagine when you come out of lockdown.