Tony Ferguson demands Khabib be stripped of title following UFC 249 withdrawal

Tony Ferguson’s long-awaited showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov has fallen through once again.

Tony Ferguson has launched a blistering attack on Khabib Nurmagomedov after the Russian confirmed he’s withdrawing from their showdown later this month. Ferguson was set to challenge Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title a fortnight on Saturday in the main event of UFC 249, a card which currently doesn’t have a location due to coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, however, it emerged that Nurmagomedov was trapped in his homeland of Russia after the government introduced a blanket travel ban to curb the spread of COVID-19. And on Wednesday night, the Russian revealed he would not be breaking quarantine and putting his life and the lives of others at risk to ‘face ‘El Cucuy’, who he’s now been scheduled to fight five times. Ferguson understands that sentiment given the current climate, although he firmly believes ‘The Eagle’ returned to Russia because he had no intention of fighting him. “Obviously I was very upset, I feel more for everybody else that’s actually going through some hard times,” Ferguson told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “It’s a little bit different, of course, I’m a little bit p****d.

“He had the opportunity to stay here, he was in Abu Dhabi, but had the opportunity to come back before the borders were closed in Russia. He decided to go back to Dagestan to finish his camp.” Nurmagomedov, 31, is unlikely to fight until September at the earliest as he’ll soon be partaking in Ramadan. Such a scenario will mean the lightweight title won’t have been defended for a year, although that won’t have been through any fault of his own. Ferguson doesn’t agree with that notion and believes Nurmagomedov should be relieved of his title.

He added: “The guy does not want to fight, he was scared, he’s running, he should be stripped of his title. “I’m always down to fight anybody, anytime anywhere. “The fight’s against Khabib, man, this is the guy, everybody just wants to fight him.” Nurmagomedov revealed he’d no longer be fighting Ferguson in a lengthy Instagram post, in which he questioned those wanting the fight to go ahead in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight,” he wrote on Instagram. “It turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries. “Famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people. “And Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? “I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others.

“I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all. “The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening. “Every day the situation changes unpredictably. “But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes.”

