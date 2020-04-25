Tony Ferguson fires back at Conor McGregor after Twitter taunt, rules out Notorious bout

Conor McGregor took aim at the former interim UFC lightweight champion on Friday night.

Tony Ferguson has told Conor McGregor to “get in line” after learning of the Irishman’s recent dig at him on social media. Shortly after Ferguson successfully completed his mock weigh-in for his cancelled UFC 249 showdown with Justin Gaethje, former two-division champion McGregor sent a message the Californian’s way on Twitter.

“Congrats on an excellent victory @TonyFergusonX!!” he tweeted. “Now let’s have the other guy on the scale please.” But just moments later, McGregor changed his tune by promising to wipe the floor with ‘El Cucuy’. Alongside a picture of a selfie Ferguson took of after his mock weigh-in, he tweeted: “Hahahahah. “You will be beat to the absolute nucleus pulposus when I get you, kid.”

Ferguson didn’t become aware of McGregor’s tweets – which were promptly deleted – until they were put to him during an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. The former interim UFC lightweight champion was quick to brush off McGregor’s attempt to get a rise out of him, although he did admit he wasn’t surprised to have caught the Dubliner’s attention. “I didn’t [see McGregor’s tweet] but I guarantee, that’s what I’m saying dude, I don’t have to care about that s***,” Ferguson said. “People follow suit. “They’ve been following my suit for a long time. So you know what, it’s cool. When you know you’re cool, keep doing you.”

At this moment in time, McGregor is nothing but an afterthought for Ferguson – who is focused solely on getting past the in-form Gaethje. “I don’t give a f***,” the Ultimate Fighter season 13 winner said. “Seriously, I don’t give a s*** about what he says. “This dude wants to fight now because I’m a value guy. No way. “I can’t count on these two dudes [McGregor and Khabib]. I got Justin Gaethje to worry about. They can get in line.”

Ferguson, 36, was supposed to face Gaethje on Saturday in the main event of UFC 249, which was originally meant to see him challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. The UFC, however, pulled the plug on their fourth pay-per-view card of the year last Thursday after Disney and ESPN chiefs voiced their concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. UFC president Dana White is eager for normal service to resume as soon as possible and has tentative plans to host UFC 249 on May 9. Ferguson vs Gaethje is slated to headline the card, which is expected to feature a total of three title fights.

