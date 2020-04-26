Too Hot To Handle season 2 Netflix release date: Will there be another series?

21 SHARES Share Tweet

TOO HOT TO HANDLE has arrived with the entire season now on Netflix. But is there going to be a second series?

After Love Is Blind exploded onto our screens earlier this year, Netflix has done it again with an entirely new dating show with a difference. This time, instead of a group of singletons ready to meet the love of their life and settle down, Too Hot To Handle is one for the commitment-phobes who favour casual hookups to relationships. The first season was released yesterday (Friday, April 17) and already it’s got people talking.

Too Hot To Handle is about a group of 12 single people all living together in a beautiful island resort, where they can get to know one another, go on dates and see if they can find love on the show.

However, the one stipulation is that none of the contestants are allowed to have any sexual interaction.

This could mean anything from kissing to actually having sex, leaving them all with nothing to do but to get to know everyone on a deeper level that’s more than just physical. Too Hot To Handle: Who is Francesca Farago? What is her Instagram?

If any of the contestants can’t resist temptation though, then the prize money of $100,000 (£80,000) will start to dwindle.

When they all first arrived on the island, none of them knew what was going to happen and just thought it was dating show to find love while on holiday.

Little did they know that they were all picked from around the world because of their inability to make a commitment.

So just hours after already starting to get physically closer to one another, the bombshell was dropped to all of their frustrations.

Will there be another series of Too Hot To Handle? Too Hot To Handle’s first-ever series was released in full yesterday.

As of yet though, Netflix has not announced whether the show is going to be renewed for a second season or cancelled.

So for now at least, there is only one season of the new dating show.

However, this doesn’t mean there won’t be another series. Too Hot To Handle location: Where is Too Hot to Handle filmed? [LOCATION]

Too Hot To Handle cast: Who is in the cast? [CAST]

Too Hot To Handle Netflix release date, cast, trailer [RELEASE DATE]

Since the show was dropped onto the streaming service very recently, it’s far too early for those at Netflix to make a judgement on Too Hot To Handle’s future.

Netflix is mostly also in the habit of not renewing or cancelling shows prior to a series coming out.

Those at the streaming platform usually likes to check viewing numbers and how people are engaging with the show before making a decision.

Netflix usually officially decides around one month after a show’s release date so fans should expect to know if there will be a season two of Too Hot To Handle sometime next month.

Fellow Netflix dating show Love Is Blind has been renewed for two more seasons.

There isn’t any news on when the show will return though and as shows are currently unable to film episodes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it doesn’t seem likely it will be anytime soon.



Will there be another series of Too Hot To Handle?