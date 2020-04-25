Too Hot to Handle viewers furious over Nicole O’Brien twist: ‘Deserved more’

18 SHARES Share Tweet

TOO HOT TO HANDLE is the latest series everyone is binge-watching on Netflix as the dating show is already attracting a huge following. However, some viewers have been left confused by a twist involving contestant Nicole O’Brien.

The Netflix show sees 10 hot singletons jet off to Mexico in the hope of having some fun. Hours into the experiment they were told there was a huge catch – none of them would be allowed to kiss or have sex with one another. As many fans of the new show have become hooked, they have noticed Irish beauty, Nicole, seemed to receive much less air time than some of the other contestants, leaving them furious.

The contestants are under the guise they are in for the holiday of a lifetime and are whisked off to a beautiful Mexican resort. Just as sparks started to fly, AI Lana dropped a huge bombshell which changed everything. After 24 hours, they were told they were not allowed to kiss or have sex with each other or they would receive a penalty. Lana explained the contestants would receive a prize pot of $100,000 if they stuck with it but every rule break would deduct money from the huge sum.

Of course, there is soon some sneaking around and couples who try to bend the rules in any way they can. The series has singletons from all over the world, from the UK to Australia and Canada, and it isn’t long before drama kicks off. Episodes of the first series dropped on Netflix on Friday and many fans have already made their way through all eight episodes. One contestant who has become a favourite amongst viewers is Nicole O’Brien, from Cork, Ireland.

However, some believe she was let down by the amount of screen time she received, with many feeling she “deserved more”. Taking to Twitter, viewers made sure to make their feelings known. One fan wrote: “I feel smarter after binging #TooHotToHandle simply because Harry makes everyone look smart. Trashy reality tv is what I needed. That said, Nicole deserved more screen time.” “I feel so sorry for Nicole sis barely got any screen time #TooHotToHandle,” added another.

A third asked: “Was Nicole even on the show??? Where’s her screen time #TooHotToHandle.” A fourth said: “I wish Nicole was more prominently featured on this show. From what I have seen, she seems fun! #TooHotToHandle.” Another commented: “Does Nicole actually do anything in this show?! #TooHotToHandle.” The 24-year-old has gained a huge additional following from the show already but it’s not the only show dating show she was set to appear on. She told the Irish Daily Mirror how she gave up a spot on Love Island to focus on her studies before landing a place on the latest dating programme everyone is watching.

Nicole said: “I did get a place [on Love Island] in 2016 but I decided to finish out my commerce degree with college instead and potentially do a show after that. “And it all worked out, I got the degree in the bag and then I got this show after. “Then about a year and a half ago I was going to do a show with ITV but that fell through. “So the same producer reached out to me a couple of months later asking me to apply to a new dating show but never said it was for Netflix,” she revealed.