Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago reveals why she really kissed Haley

TOO HOT TO HANDLE is the brand new Netflix dating series which is already become one of the streaming giant’s most popular series. Within hours of the singletons starting their adventure, Francesca Farago broke two rules and has now revealed why she did it.

Too Hot To Handle landed on Netflix on Friday and viewers were instantly hooked by the dating show with one huge twist. The brand new series sees singletons get to know each other at a luxury Mexican resort with a chance of walking away with $100,000. But if any of the contestants get intimate, sums of money will be deducted from the overall prize fund and it didn't take long for the rules to be broken.

Initially, the singletons weren’t aware of the twist and were given 24 hours to enjoy each other’s company without any restrictions. Within hours, Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago hit it off and shared a kiss while they were still allowed. However, Al Lana then revealed things weren’t as simple as they first seemed and explained how the jackpot would be reduced each time a couple were intimate. Harry and Francesca didn’t seem to take the news too badly and wasted no time in breaking the rules.

The couple were the first to break the rules as they struggled to keep their hands off each other and shared a kiss. The rest of the group found out about their rule break and were informed it cost them all $3,000. Understandably, the singletons weren’t happy and hit out at the selfish pair but Harry quickly shifted the blame onto Francesca. All of the group turned against the Canadian beauty except her friend Haley Cureton who warned her against her new beau.

Haley confessed she wasn’t the biggest fan of Harry after he avoided taking any responsibility for the kiss. As revenge, the two friends lock lips and lose the group another $3,000. The 26-year-old’s cheeky move didn’t impress the group and the Canadian has since revealed why she felt the need to break the rules for a second time. In an interview with The Sun, she described herself and friend Haley as “promiscuous little hotheads.”

“We wanted to spice things up a bit. I was exiled from the group for a while after that,” she admitted. However, Too Hot To Handle fans were more forgiving and took to social media to praise the pair’s controversial kiss. One shared: “I’m so on board with Francesca and Haley draining that money. I can’t believe the house has turned on her like that #TooHotToHandle.” “Haley and Francesca are f*****g legends!!! #TooHotToHandle,” another remarked.

While a third questioned: “Omg Haley and Francesca have to be reality TV movies or plants right???? They’re literally producer gold??? #TooHotToHandle.” “Haley and Francesca are so chaotic and I love it #TooHotToHandle,” a fourth viewer added. “Lmao Haley and Francesca purposely making out so more money can be deducted omg they know they wrong for that but I’m also here for the pettiness #TooHotToHandle #Netflix,” someone else tweeted. Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix now.