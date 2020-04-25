Too Hot to Handle’s Harry broke down in tears over Netflix warning ‘I was distraught’

TOO HOT TO HANDLE dropped on Netflix yesterday and its already one of the most popular series on the streaming platform. The dating series sees several singletons left on a remote island in Mexico where they are hoping to have fun. But there’s a catch – they can’t have sex. It seems this warning from Netflix was enough to leave one contestant “distraught”.

Within hours of getting to the Too Hot to Handle luxury resort Harry Jowsey fell head over heels for Canadian Francesca Farago and the pair wasted no time in locking lips. The singletons were given 24 hours to kiss or have sex with one another before AI Lana dropped the bombshell they couldn’t be intimate with one another.

Harry and Francesca took the news badly as they admitted they both liked one another and had been hoping to have some fun. The news of the rules didn’t seem to affect them too much at first as the pair broke rule number one by kissing. Their kiss cost the group £3,000, which was deducted from the £100,000 prize pot. The other contestants weren’t happy with the news and turned on the couple.

However, the rules became too much for Harry as he continually struggled not to show how he felt about Francesca. Now, the 22-year-old from Australia revealed he was left in tears over the warning from the Netflix series. “It was love at first sight. We kissed before they told us about the celibacy rule,” Harry revealed. “I cried, I’m not going to lie. I was distraught. You couldn’t have done anything worse to me.”

The Aussie hunk went on to add he would likely have “embarrassed” himself if he was allowed to have sex. After Harry and Francesca kissed for the first time since the rules were put in place, the contestants turned on the Canadian beauty. Luckily Francesca was given support from Florida native Haley Cureton. Haley told Francesca that Harry was bad news and she should quickly move on and the pair sought revenge.

The friends went on to lock lips later that evening costing the group a further £3,000 and infuriating everyone even more. Speaking about their kiss, Francesca clearly doesn’t regret kissing her Too Hot To Handle pal. She told The Sun they were “promiscuous little hotheads.” “We wanted to spice things up a bit,” Francesca added to the publication. “I was exiled from the group for a while after that.”

Too Hot to Handle has proved to be a big hit with fans with viewers expressing their excitement on Twitter. “At first I was hate watching this show, but by the end, I ended up falling in love with it,” one wrote. “You did your thing Netflix #TooHotToHandle.” Another added: “Yow it’s only 8 episodes and I’m already on 6 #TooHotToHandle.” “Can’t believe people out here getting $3000 kisses like it’s nothing #TooHotToHandle,” a third added.