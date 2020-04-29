Top DPRK leader sends greetings to South Africa on national holiday

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), sent a message on Monday to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to mark the country’s national holiday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The message extended the warm congratulations to the president, government and people of South Africa on behalf of the government and people of DPRK on the Day of Freedom, a national holiday in South Africa, the KCNA report said.

The message also expressed the belief that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries would steadily grow stronger, it added.