Topless animal rights protester confronts Bernie Sanders at Nevada campaign rally

Topless protesters have disrupted a stump speech by Senator Bernie Sanders in Nevada.

The anti-dairy protesters stormed the stage just as Sanders was beginning to address his supporters at the event on Sunday in Carson City.

First, a fully clothed woman jumped on the stage and grabbed the mic away from the candidate to deliver their demands.

‘Bernie, I’m your biggest supporter, and I’m here to ask you to stop pumping up the dairy industry and to stop pumping up animal agriculture,’ she said.

‘I believe in you…’ she continued, before the mic suddenly went dead and security moved toward her. The campaign’s live video feed of the event suddenly cut out.

Meanwhile, topless women mounted the stage and poured colored liquids over their bodies from containers marked ‘milk.’

They had the words ‘dairy’ and ‘die’ written across their nude torsos, with their bosoms fully displayed.

Sanders and his wife, Jane, stepped off to the side of the stage as the women carried on. Jane laughed in amusement as Sanders looked on in peevish annoyance.

Security guards intervened and dragged the topless women off the stage.

Sanders quickly resumed his speech, shrugging off the bizarre protest.

‘This is Nevada. There’s always a little excitement — at no extra cost. Except we have a lot of water on the stage,’ he said as he returned to the stage.

It comes a week after actor Joaquin Phoenix used his Oscar acceptance speech to deliver a startling rant about the dairy industry.

‘We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth we steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable,’ the Joker star said at the ceremony last weekend.

‘And then we take her milk that’s intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal,’ he said.

Sanders was introduced on Sunday by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who recently endorsed the Vermont senator after suspending his own campaign.

In his speech after the protesters were removed, Sanders was unusually direct in attacking some of his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sanders spent most of his time lacerating billionaire and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is spending hundreds of millions of his own money on ads.

Sanders said Bloomberg is ‘trying to buy the presidency’ and that Bloomberg was bored and decided he wanted to be president.

Sanders also singled out by name former vice president Joe Biden and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as two other candidates who raise money from billionaires.

He also slammed what he called the corporate, media, GOP and Democratic establishments for trying to stand in his way.

Buttigieg and Biden were both also campaigning in Nevada, trying to woo black and Hispanic voters ahead of the state’s caucuses next Saturday.

Buttigieg told a largely African American audience at a luncheon for the Nevada Legislative Black Caucus on Sunday that he worked with black leaders of South Bend, Indiana, to deliver affordable housing and improve the black unemployment rate.

Biden spoke Sunday to worshipers at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in North Las Vegas. He reminded older parishioners of television footage of black protesters in Birmingham, Alabama, being attacked by police dogs and sprayed with fire hoses on the orders of city official Bull Connor.

Biden said today’s racists are not ‘Bull Connors, not out in overalls. They’re wearing fine suits, and they’re living in the White House.’

Bloomberg has largely ignored Nevada, instead focusing his vast resources on the 14 ‘Super Tuesday’ states that hold their primaries on March 3.