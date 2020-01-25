‘Totally partisan Impeachment Hoax!’ Donald Trump complains about how he’s been treated ‘unfairly’

President Donald Trump weighed in on the first day of his defense team’s performance at his impeachment trial a few hours after it concluded on Saturday, arguing he’s been ‘unfairly’ treated and the victim of a ‘totally partisan Impeachment Hoax.’

‘Any fair minded person watching the Senate trial today would be able to see how unfairly I have been treated and that this is indeed the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax that EVERYBODY, including the Democrats, truly knows it is. This should never be allowed to happen again!,’ he wrote.

His defense team also portrayed him as a victim of political enemies who wanted to undercut his election and denied him due process during the House investigation.

‘They’re here to perpetrate the most massive interference in an election in American history,’ White House Counsel Pat Cipollone noted of Democrats. ‘And we can’t allow that to happen.’

Saturday’s trial gave a hint of what was to come. It clocked in at a little more than three hours and set the stage for Trump’s team to make its main argument on Monday.

The president has spent more of his impeachment trial retweeting his supporters and commentators on cable news who are defending him.

Trump was in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum when the trial began last week.

The president has a packed schedule next week when his lawyers wrap up his defense on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be an opportunity for senators to ask questions of both sides.

The president will be signing his USMCA trade deal on Wednesday and unveiling a Middle East peace plan on Tuesday – the same day he invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main election rival Benny Gantz to the White House.

He also plans to troll Democrats with a campaign rally in Iowa ahead of its presidential caucuses and travel to New Jersey for another rally to welcome the latest member of the GOP: Congressman Jeff Van Drew, who switched to the Republican Party during the impeachment inquiry in the House.

And he’ll head to Iowa on Thursday evening to rally his supporters at Drake University.

That rally will come four days before the Iowa caucuses – the first nominating contest for the candidates running for the Democratic nomination.

The majority of the president’s defense strategy on Saturday focused on process and procedure.

Cipollone began by using Trump’s favorite argument – that senators should read the call of the president’s July 25 phone call with Zelensky.

‘They didn’t talk a lot about the transcript of the call which I would submit is the best evidence,’ Cipollone said of the Democrats.

He charged Democrats with not presenting all the evidence, including items that would act in the president’s defense that he said the defense team would show.

‘Ask yourself why didn’t I see this in the first three days,’ Cipollone told senators. ‘As House managers really their goal should be to show you all of the facts.’

Trump’s defense team also are portraying Trump as the victim of Democrats trying to undo the 2016 election.

‘They’re asking you not only to overturn the results of the last election but – as I’ve said – before they’re asking you to remove president trump from the ballot of an election occurring in nine months,’ Cipollone said, adding Democrats are trying to ‘take that decision away from the American people.’

‘They’re asking you to tear up all the ballots across this country on their own initiative,’ he noted.