Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy ‘will sanction Harry Kane to Man Utd transfer for £200million’

Harry Kane has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world during his seven seasons in the Tottenham first team

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will reportedly sanction the sale of Harry Kane to Manchester United in the summer transfer window but wants £200million.

The Spurs chief is said to be furious at the England captain’s outburst during coronavirus lockdown and is ready to cash in to help alleviate the club’s financial issues.

The north London outfit are feeling the pinch of COVID-19 more than most as they continue to pay for their new £1billion stadium.

Because of this Spurs were one of the first Premier League clubs to put non-playing staff members in furlough with bills of £637m on the stadium loan and £83m on transfer fees to worry about.

Levy is also believed to be angry at Kane’s comments suggesting that the Premier League season should be voided if it wasn’t completed by the end of June.

And according to The Mail on Sunday , he could allow Kane to leave for Old Trafford if the Red Devils are willing to fork out £200m for the striker.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still looking for a proven goalscorer to help fill voids left by departed forwards like Romelu Lukaku.

After missing out to Borussia Dortmund on the signing of Erling Haaland in January, the Norwegian brought in Odion Ighalo on loan and he has impressed so far.

He is unlikely to represent a long-term solution to the club however, although there are reports he could sign a permanent deal.

Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial have all played in a central striking role this season, but Kane’s experience and pedigree would represent an upgrade on all three.

He has been linked with a move to United for a while although it never seemed feasible that he would leave Spurs in the immediate future.

The 26-year-old has scored 181 goals for the north London club and established a reputation as one of world football’s deadliest strikers.

He sparked further speculation about his future a couple of weeks ago by claiming that it might be the right time to leave Tottenham if they’re not winning trophies.

In seven seasons with the club he is yet to win any silverware with the closest to doing so coming after reaching last season’s Champions League final.

Should United pay the fee Levy is after, it would eclipse the world record £198m fee Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017.