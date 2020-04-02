Tottenham ex-transfer target Paulo Dybala nearly signed for Man Utd and caused Lukaku move

Tottenham’s failed move to sign Paulo Dybala nearly impacted Romelu Lukaku’s future last summer.

Tottenham’s former transfer target Paulo Dybala nearly signed for Manchester United last summer, in a move which would have led Romelu Lukaku to Juventus. That’s according to the Belgian striker’s agent.

Lukaku’s future was one of the biggest talking points of last summer, as he was made to wait the entire window before leaving United. The striker appeared desperate to leave Old Trafford after two years at the club. He was vocal about wanting to join Inter Milan, but the two sides were unable to reach a deal for quite some time. In the end, of course, he wound up getting his wish just before the window slammed shut, in one of the final deals of the period.

It could have been so different, however, as his agent Federico Pastorello claims he could easily have joined Juventus. Juve were reported to be interested, though the main talking point regarding their summer activity was the future of Dybala. The Argentine forward was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham throughout the month, and it was believed that he was close to joining the north London side. However, it now appears that he was actually close to signing for United, and if he had, Lukaku would have joined Juve.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Pastorello claimed Lukaku only joined Inter because of Dybala’s decision to stay at Juventus. He also declared that Antonio Conte played a major role in ensuring the move went through by putting pressure on Inter chiefs to sanction the transfer. “If Lukaku is wearing the Inter shirt today, it’s only because of Paulo Dybala’s failure to join Manchester United,” Pastorello said. “Romelu wanted to leave the Premier League and move to a club where he felt loved.