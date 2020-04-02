Tottenham eye shock transfer for Erling Braut Haaland with Jose Mourinho ‘interested’

Tottenham are apparently eyeing a stunning move for Erling Braut Haaland.

Tottenham are eyeing up a stunning swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, just six months after he joined the German side. That’s according to reports in Italy. Haaland has been linked with a sensational move away from Dortmund just months after joining.

Tottenham are believed to be in the market for a new centre-forward this summer. Jose Mourinho’s side has been plagued with injuries this season, and he was left without a recognised striker after Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son were both struck down with season-ending issues. Spurs were believed to be hunting a forward during the January window, but failed to bring one in. Instead, they signed midfielder Steven Bergwijn, who predominantly plays as a winger.

However, with the summer transfer window approaching they have been linked with a few names, but were surprisingly linked with Haaland on Sunday. TuttoMercatoWeb claims Spurs are monitoring the Norwegian striker’s situation at Dortmund carefully, and are preparing to make a move. Haaland has enjoyed an incredible season for both Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund. The 19-year-old had the luxury of picking from virtually any big European team in January after scoring 16 goals in 14 league games for Salzburg before the turn of the year.

And he started life at Dortmund in the same fashion, scoring nine in eight Bundesliga appearances for his new side. His form has earned him attention once again, with Juventus and Manchester United claimed to be considering making a bid. But Tottenham have now apparently entered the fray and are interested in trying to sign the wonderkid. However, his agent, Mino Raiola, believes the striker will stay at Dortmund this summer.