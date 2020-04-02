Tottenham hero Clive Allen reveals what coronavirus symptoms felt like after positive test

Tottenham legend Clive Allen has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection, and has explained that the disease felt like “a bout of the flu”, although he would go on to develop a severe headache, and a dry cough, and he’s been self-isolating for two weeks already.

Tottenham hero Clive Allen is two weeks into self-isolation, after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The former Spurs striker revealed that he developed the “classic symptoms”, and was subsequently tested at his home.

Allen urged the public to remain vigilant and to follow government advice, after his experience with the virus. The 59-year-old admitted that he was scared about the coronavirus’ impact, and urged those in power to protect the most vulnerable. The Tottenham legend explained that he first became concerned after he developed a headache. He decided to dial 111 after there were growing concerns from the public and government about the infection, around two weeks ago.

“I just had the classic symptoms; high temperature, shivery and felt as if I had a bout of the flu,” Allen told talkSPORT. “Over two or three days it took hold and I felt unwell for five days; one day particularly so. “I had quite a nasty headache which I never get. It was vice-like around my head. “After I began to feel better. I had a dry cough for about three days.

“Because there was information about the illness, I called 111 and they said they’d call me back within two or three days – which they did. “They came three or four days later and tested me at my house. Public Health England arranged it, and the lady came and swabbed my nose and my mouth. “She went away and I got the positive result five days later. “I thought I had a bad attack of flu, but obviously due to the timing of it, I was a little bit concerned because there was a lot being talked about the Coronavirus.

“I isolated straight away when I started to feel unwell because of what was being said. That was on March 9. I am still self-isolating now. “I could go back into society because I have been told by doctors from Public Health England that I am immune, but I will still self-isolate for another week yet to make sure I have no contact with anybody. “I am still a bit concerned and wary knowing I have tested positive. “I am making sure I am isolating from family members – particularly older ones – and my children have come to see us but have talked to us from the garden.