Tottenham insiders think Harry Kane favours Man Utd transfer over Man City

Tottenham insiders think Harry Kane would prefer a move to Manchester United over Manchester City, according to reports. The England international could be on the move this summer having grown frustrated at Spurs under Jose Mourinho, who only replaced Mauricio Pochettino back in October and has struggled to turn things around since.

Tottenham have endured a rocky campaign under both Pochettino and Mourinho, winning just 11 of their 29 Premier League matches.

And their difficult season has led to talk that Kane could be on the move come the summer, with the England international growing increasingly frustrated with life in north London.

Kane still hasn’t won a trophy in his professional career and may leave Tottenham in order to fulfil his ambitions elsewhere.

Manchester United would love to sign the 26-year-old amid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s determination to sign a ‘high-profile’ striker this summer.

And so too would Manchester City, who have started searching for Sergio Aguero replacements.

And Tribal Football say that Tottenham insiders believe Kane favours a move to United over Pep Guardiola’s side.

