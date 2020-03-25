Tottenham make Timo Werner transfer decision as Harry Kane weighs up Man Utd switch

Tottenham face a fight to keep hold of Harry Kane this summer amid interest from Manchester United but the north Londoners will not look to replace him with Timo Wernner.

Tottenham have decided against joining the race for RB Leipzig star Timo Werner despite their current striker crisis. Jose Mourinho’s side could lose key man Harry Kane this summer so will have to keep their eyes on attacking options.

Werner has been in scintillating form for Leipzig, scoring 21 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances. The 24-year-old also netted in the first leg of his side’s Champions League victory over Spurs, which ended 4-0 on aggregate. Spurs scouted Werner in 2015 but passed up on signing a then 19-year-old who only scored three goals the previous season. They may now regret making such decision, although they can still land the German for a modest £51million – but that release clause must be activated by April. Liverpool have been strongly linked with signing Werner as Jurgen Klopp is desperate to bring in competition for Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

But according to the Telegraph, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are also weighing up a move. And that fierce competition from most of the Premier League’s top club has apparently forced Spurs to look elsewhere. They are also set to miss out on Champions League football next season and Werner is likely to win silverware elsewhere. Werner was quizzed on his future over the weekend and he highlighted a problem which could arise from potentially joining Liverpool or City.

“At this time in professional soccer there are two different variations,” he said. “The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City. They have a good working team. The teams have also great coaches. “But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it? That’s one point you have to look at.” Without any intervention Werner brings a possible move to Old Trafford into the frame.