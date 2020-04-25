Tottenham ‘offered Barcelona duo’ in Tanguy Ndombele transfer proposal

Barcelona are willing to part with Samuel Umtiti and Nelson Semedo in a bid to land Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham

Barcelona have reportedly offered players to Tottenham as part of an effort to sign Tanguy Ndombele in a part-exchange deal.

Ndombele has struggled with injuries and form during his debut season in London after his £54million move from Lyon last summer.

And there have been suggestions in France that the club record purchase could already be looking for an escape route out of the club.

According to Sky Sports , Spanish champions Barcelona could offer him just that as they line up a move.

The report claims the Catalans want to beef up their midfield for next season and see the 23-year-old as the ideal candidate to do so.

Before signing for Tottenham, Barcelona were also interested in the Frenchman, however, the midfielder opted to move to the Premier League.

And they have offered Spurs the chance to sign centre-back Samuel Umtiti and right-back Nelson Semedo as part of the deal.

Like most clubs in Europe the Spaniards will take some sort of a financial hit after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

It has been reported elsewhere that Spurs – like Inter Milan – have an interest in Barca midfielder Arthur, but head coach Jose Mourinho is hoping to bring in a more physical, defensive-midfielder to his team this summer.

Mourinho is keen to bring in reinforcements at right-back and centre-back so both offerings from Barca could fit the bill.

Umtiti has been of interest to Spurs in the past but he has not made the impact he would have liked at the Nou Camp and has struggled with injuries.

Portugual international Semedo has been a regular this season but has also been offered to Inter Milan, and the Serie A club are keen.

Ndombele has completed just one 90-minute match since Mourinho succeeded Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham boss last November.

The midfielder was hooked off at half-time in a 1-1 draw at Burnley and publicly criticised by Mourinho last month.