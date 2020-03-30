Tottenham send Son Heung-min home to South Korea with no end to coronavirus in sight

Tottenham ace Son Heung-Min has returned to South Korea amid the coronavirus pandemic and is being forced to remain in strict isolation under the country’s guidelines

Tottenham ace Son Heung-min has returned home to South Korea amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Jose Mourinho’s squad unlikely to return to training any time soon.

The 27-year-old has already returned to his native country for family reasons as he continues to recover from the broken arm he suffered against Aston Villa last month.

He will remain in strict isolation under South Korean guidelines until Saturday 11 April, which will be 15 days since he arrived in Seoul with his two parents.

Son had only been back in England for a few weeks after observing quarantine in this country, having briefly returned to South Korea to undergo an operation on his arm.

But with the Premier League currently on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, Spurs have confirmed in a statement that both Son and Dutch star Steven Bergwijn have been granted permission to fly back home.

Bergwijn, who joined the club in January, has returned to Holland to be with his partner ahead of the birth of their first child.

“The club has given permission for both Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn to return home to their home countries,” a Spurs statement read.

“Sonny has flown back to South Korea for personal reasons, while Steven has travelled to the Netherlands ahead of the impending birth of his child.

“Both players will continue their individual rehabilitation and training programmes during their time away.”

Of course, Mourinho is still expecting his players to keep fit while in self-isolation – and the Daily Mail claim he will start training them via a video-link from tomorrow onwards.

The Portuguese and the rest of his coaching staff will give instructions from home as they attempt to get used to social distancing.

All English football has been suspended until at least April 30 as a result of the pandemic, while non-league seasons have been declared void by the FA.

Yet it is believed Premier League chiefs are hopeful they will be able to resume fixtures behind closed doors in mid-May.