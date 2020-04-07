Tottenham set Harry Kane asking price as Man Utd eye transfer

Tottenham star Harry Kane is wanted by Manchester United – and Spurs have named their asking price.

Tottenham will demand £200m for Harry Kane should the likes of Manchester United or Manchester City come knocking in the summer. Kane revealed he’s willing to leave Spurs if the club cannot match his ambition. That’s put the likes of United and City on red alert, with both Manchester clubs keen to sign the England international.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Spurs will demand £200m for the 26-year-old this summer. Tottenham know they face losing Kane if they fail to secure Champions League football for next season. However, the Mail add that Spurs feel their £200m asking price will fend off the likes of United and City. The summer transfer window could be quiet due to the coronavirus pandemic – and Tottenham reckon that could work in their favour. United are keen to land Kane, with the Red Devils desperate to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

City, meanwhile, see Kane as an ideal replacement for Sergio Aguero at the Etihad. Kane insisted he’s ready to quit Tottenham if they can’t match his ambition. Speaking on Instagram live on Sunday alongside former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp, he said: “It’s a good question. Obviously I get asked this question a lot. It’s one of them things. I couldn’t say yes, I couldn’t say no. “I love Spurs, I’d always love Spurs, but it’s one of them things, I’ve always said if I don’t feel progression in the team or it’s going the right direction then I’m not someone to just stay there for the sake of it. “I’m an ambitious player, I want to improve, I want to get better. I want to become one of the top top players. “It all depends what happens with the team and how we progress as a team.