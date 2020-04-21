Tottenham star Harry Kane blasted for Man Utd and Real Madrid transfer comments

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been slammed by John Barnes.

Former Liverpool star John Barnes has hit out at Harry Kane after the Tottenham striker admitted he could leave White Hart Lane if the club fails to challenge for the biggest trophies.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have long been linked with making a move for the England international. Both clubs are in desperate need for a new forward this summer and Kane’s comments only intensified talk of a switch. However, Barnes thinks the 26-year-old was out of order as he warned players to not think they are bigger than the club. “It’s a bit sad when players say that [wanting to leave a club if it doesn’t match their trophy ambitions],” Barnes told BonusCodeBets. “I remember Wayne Rooney said that about Man United and he got a new contract. That’s a modern phenomenon.

“Rooney was the first when he came out and said that about the club’s ambition matching his own, and Fergie wasn’t particularly happy, but he had to give him a new contract. “But fans accept that now, which I don’t like, because fans should understand that your club is the most important thing, and for players aren’t going to be committed unless you’re winning, then you shouldn’t be at the club.” Barnes pointed to how Bill Shankly ran Liverpool in the 1960s with a strong word of advice for Kane. He added: “What he [Harry Kane] should say is ‘I’m going to be the player to stay at Tottenham and help them to win things’.

“As Bill Shankly said, ‘If you can’t play for us when we lose, don’t play for us when we’re winning’, and if you’re a player, you’re part of the reason you’re not winning. “So, if you think you’re better than your team-mates, and you’re blaming your team-mates for not winning, rather than looking at yourself, then that’s a big problem for the football club. So, that is not a good thing to say.”