Tottenham star Lucas Moura explains coronavirus fears with family in Brazil

Tottenham’s Lucas Moura admits he is fearing for his family in South America due to coronavirus

Lucas Moura has told of his fears for his family back home in Brazil as the coronavirus crisis escalates.

Tottenham’s Samba star is working on a personal fitness programme after the club last week called off first-team training until next month.

But in a “stay safe” message to fans yesterday (Sun) he outlined his fears for his extensive family 6,000 miles away in Sao Paulo.

Moura said: “I speak to them every day, just saying the same things, to stay at home, to take care.

“Of course, I am worried about my parents because for older people, it’s worse. I think about them all the time.

“I’ve never seen a situation like this. It’s strange for everyone, different for everyone, but we need to stay positive, follow the rules, stay at home.

“I’m sure we will pass this and come back to normal. We need to stay safe, to follow the rules and I’m sure we will pass this moment quickly.”

Moura, who cried when Spurs whimpered out of the Champions League against Leipzig earlier this month, became a club legend last season.

It was his dramatic hat-trick against Ajax last May that booked Mauricio Pochettino’s men a place in their first Champions League final.

And Moura, whose family jumped fully-clothed into the swimming pool to celebrate on the final whistle, has been watching reruns of that magical night in Amsterdam to help pass the time at home.

He said: “Yes, I’ve watched this a lot of times! In this spirit we need to stay at home and watch movies, play with the kids, enjoy the family.

“This is a time to think about life, to think about everything we can do differently and to improve as humans.”