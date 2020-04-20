Tottenham warned of Harry Kane transfer deadline as Man Utd eye deal

Harry Kane could leave Tottenham, with Manchester United keen to land the striker.
Tottenham must sell Harry Kane in the next couple of seasons while he’s at his peak, former Spurs star Darren Bent claims. The England international put the likes of Manchester United on red alert by revealing he’ll quit Tottenham if the club cannot match his ambition. United and Manchester City are eyeing the 26-year-old, while there’s also interest from Real Madrid.
Tottenham are supposedly willing to sell Kane for around £200m, however, Spurs don’t fancy selling to a Premier League rival.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is said to be concerned about funds after they moved into their new stadium.
And Bent says Tottenham should cash in on Kane in the next couple of years, with Spurs in line to make £150m-£200m.
Bent told Football Insider: “When you sell Harry Kane, you want to sell him at his absolute peak, and his peak is right now.
“So for me, if you’re going to sell him, you’ve got to sell him in the next couple of years, and that’s when you’re going to get the most money for him.
“Harry Kane has already said himself that if Spurs haven’t progressed at the rate he wants them to then he’s not scared of leaving.
“It doesn’t surprise me. You want to go and play for one of the giants in Europe.
“But if you are going to sell him, make sure you sell him at top dollar, and that could be £150-200 million.”
A lot has been made of United’s interest in England striker Kane, with former Premier League star Danny Murphy backing the Red Devils to complete a world-record deal.
He said: “Manchester United are closer to challenging for the Premier League title and Champions League than many people think.
“The final piece in the jigsaw is a world-class centre-forward. We know it and they know it. It is why they tried to sign Erling Haaland in January.
“If Harry Kane is available, even for a record price, United would be mad not to look a gift horse in the mouth.
“They are the richest club in England and, if there is ever a time to use that financial power, it would be to prise the best striker in the country away from Tottenham.
“Kane will guarantee United goals but will also get the best out of Marcus Rashford, who could play in his best position out wide and still come inside to score. Can you imagine Kane on the end of the creativity of Paul Pogba or Bruno Fernandes?
“Sometimes you don’t know if new signings will adapt to playing under pressure at Old Trafford but we know from the World Cup that Kane comes alive on the big stage.
“I could see why Spurs fans would be aggrieved at me linking Kane with United but I know from personal experience that the two things which drive players most is regular football and winning the big trophies.
“Kane can do that at United. At Spurs, he may have to settle for a domestic cup or two.
“Kane has been injured since January but I don’t see why a hamstring injury like that should stop him from becoming the player he was. In fact, the rest might have done him good after playing non-stop for a few years.
“Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is a tough negotiator and £200million is a mouth-watering price. But if United have the money, they should spend it on Kane. He can turn them from a team with potential, into genuine challengers.”