Tottenham warned of Harry Kane transfer deadline as Man Utd eye deal

Harry Kane could leave Tottenham, with Manchester United keen to land the striker.

Tottenham must sell Harry Kane in the next couple of seasons while he’s at his peak, former Spurs star Darren Bent claims. The England international put the likes of Manchester United on red alert by revealing he’ll quit Tottenham if the club cannot match his ambition. United and Manchester City are eyeing the 26-year-old, while there’s also interest from Real Madrid.

Tottenham are supposedly willing to sell Kane for around £200m, however, Spurs don’t fancy selling to a Premier League rival. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is said to be concerned about funds after they moved into their new stadium. And Bent says Tottenham should cash in on Kane in the next couple of years, with Spurs in line to make £150m-£200m. Bent told Football Insider: “When you sell Harry Kane, you want to sell him at his absolute peak, and his peak is right now. “So for me, if you’re going to sell him, you’ve got to sell him in the next couple of years, and that’s when you’re going to get the most money for him.

“Harry Kane has already said himself that if Spurs haven’t progressed at the rate he wants them to then he’s not scared of leaving. “It doesn’t surprise me. You want to go and play for one of the giants in Europe. “But if you are going to sell him, make sure you sell him at top dollar, and that could be £150-200 million.” A lot has been made of United’s interest in England striker Kane, with former Premier League star Danny Murphy backing the Red Devils to complete a world-record deal. He said: “Manchester United are closer to challenging for the Premier League title and Champions League than many people think. “The final piece in the jigsaw is a world-class centre-forward. We know it and they know it. It is why they tried to sign Erling Haaland in January. “If Harry Kane is available, even for a record price, United would be mad not to look a gift horse in the mouth.