Tour de France set new date as Geraint Thomas starts 37 hour cycle for NHS fundraiser

The Tour de France will now take place in August having been derailed by the coronavirus crisis. Welsh speedster Geraint Thomas, meanwhile, is raising money for the NHS from his garage

The 2020 Tour de France will now take place from August 29 to September 20.

French President Emmanuel Macron has cancelled all public events with large crowds until mid-July as the country continues to battle COVID-19.

Organisers say it’s no longer feasible for the showpiece three-week cycling event to start on 27 June in Nice.

Cycling’s most prestigious race was won by Team Ineos’ Egan Bernal last year.

And the Colombian will still get chance to defend his title just over two months on from it’s original start date.

Meanwhile, Welsh speedster Geraint Thomas has kicked off his trio of 12-hour Zwift rides to raise money for the NHS.

The 2018 Tour de France champ will spend 36 hours on the indoor training app in his garage.

The challenge is being broadcast on both the respective Facebook pages of Team Ineos and Thomas.

Fans can donate here. The cycling superstar has raised nearly £100,000.

The Tour de France isn’t the only event that’s been disrupted due to the pandemic.

The European Championships have also been put back until 2021, to allow the domestic football seasons to finish.

Wimbledon has also be cancelled for the first time since World War Two.

“This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the wellbeing of all those who come together to make Wimbledon happen,” said Ian Hewitt, All England Lawn Tennis Club chairman.

The Open, which was due to take place in Kent this July, has now also been pushed back to 2021.