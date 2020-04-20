Tourists are told to stay away from visiting Gunnison County, Colorado during coronavirus pandemic

A county in Colorado is attempting to seal itself off from the outside world and threatening jail time or a hefty fine for anybody who tries to come and visit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gunnison County, which lies some 200 miles southwest of Denver, is asking tourists not to come.

The county, which is home to just over 15,000 residents, is popular with visitors who enjoy its ski resorts as well as the Colorado scenery.

Gunnison County is home to Paonia State Park along with a number of national recreation areas, national forests and national wilderness area and is a haven for skiers, mountain bikers, rock climbers and hikers.

In an attempt to dissuade any would-be tourists, officials are warning visitors they could face jail if they decide to come.

A public health order was issued last week that demands tourists and non-residents stay away in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Those who break the order could be fined up to $5,000 and spend 18 months in the county jail.

‘The public health director finds that non-residents, visitors and non-resident homeowners from lower altitudes are at a greater risk for complications from COVID-19 infection than residents, who are acclimatized to the high altitude environment of Gunnison County,’ the order said.

‘The public health director also finds that non-residents, regardless of whether they own a residence in Gunnison County, are imposing unnecessary burdens on health care, public services, first responders, food supplies and other essential services.’

Those who wish to stay in the county need to request a waiver or leave as soon as possible.

‘Our goal is to maintain the health and safety of our residents and the integrity of our healthcare system,’ Daniel Kreykeys, public information officer for Gunnison County Emergency Operations Center, told Western Slope Now.

‘To that end, there’s some language in that healthcare order that allows for folks to apply for an exemption. We realize there are certain things going on with our residents that may require that. We want to give people that option, if needed.’

Gunnison County was shut off during the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic.

The isolated mining town of Gunnison imposed extreme measures. For four months, residents were forbidden to leave, and travelers were turned away.

As of April 6, there were 93 cases of COVID-19 and one death in Gunnison County.