Tragedy as three-year-old Texas girl is killed by her mom’s SUV

A three-year-old girl was hit and killed by her own mother’s SUV in a tragic accident in Texas.

The vehicle rolled down the driveway and hit the toddler after her mother had accidentally left it in neutral while unloading the car.

The girl, who had been standing behind the car, was hurried to hospital but hours later the Harris County sheriff provided a ‘heartbreaking update’ that she had died.

‘Our prayers go out to this family,’ the sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, said after the tragedy in Cypress, a suburb of Houston.

‘It appears a parent arrived home, began unloading the car, inadvertently left the vehicle in neutral,’ Gonzalez said on Saturday.

‘Vehicle rolled back striking three-year-old daughter. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.’

An earlier update had suggested that a resident of the home in East Laura Shore Drive had been backing out of the driveway at the time.

The sheriff did not provide further details, but reports say the girl who died was one of three children who had been traveling in the car.

The mother and daughter have not yet been named.

It is believed the toddler died at Memorial Hermann Hospital on the outskirts of Houston.

One sympathetic local, Bonnie Holcomb, said it was ‘heartbreaking for the family & friends.

‘Prayers for strength, as life will be so hard for them. They will miss their child everyday,’ she said.