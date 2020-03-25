Transformers actress Sophia Myles’ dad dies of coronavirus as she shares heartbreaking last snap 

Sophia Myles has revealed her 67-year-old father has died of COVID-19.

The Transformers actress, 40, took to Twitter on Saturday to share the sad news, hours after she posted a final heartbreaking snap of herself at the hospital visiting her father.

She tweeted: ‘RIP Peter Myles. My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him.’

Just hours earlier, Sophia had posted a photograph of herself at her father’s hospital bedside, while he struggled to breathe despite the assistance of oxygen.

Clad in protective-wear including plastic gloves, an apron and a surgical face mask, the mother-of-one placed a loving hand on his head.

She captioned the moving image: ‘Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father. This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus.’

In August 2018, Sophia revealed her dad had been suffering with Parkinson’s, and recently told her followers he’d had ‘various health problems for some time’.

As of Saturday morning, there are 5,018 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, with the country’s death toll soaring to 233.

The actress – known for her role as Darcy in Transformers – revealed on Saturday morning on Twitter that she had taken a CBS news crew with her when she visited her dad in hospital on Friday.

She also announced that the footage taken would be shown on Monday to demonstrate the brutal reality of coronavirus.

Sophia has been documenting her father’s decline on her Twitter account over the last two weeks.

In her first video, she said her dad ‘has the coronavirus… on top of various other health problems that he’s had for some time’.

Updating her followers in a subsequent clip, the actress said: ‘Just a warning to everyone, my father now is in a locked ward with a bunch of people who have the virus and they’re all dying.

‘Most of them are elderly… Please, please take this seriously guys.’

Just hour before Peter’s death, Sophia shared a sweet family photograph of herself and her brother with their father, which she noted was ‘a nice memory to share.’

The actress has starred in Doctor Who, Spooks, Moonlight, and the Hollywood blockbuster Underworld.

Most recently she played Rebecca Bishop in fantasy romance drama A Discovery of Witches on Sky, adapted from Deborah Harkness’ bestselling All Souls trilogy.

As well as a talented actress, Sophia is also a doting mother-of-one to son Luke, 5.

Meanwhile, hospitals are scrambling to avoid meltdown amid a ‘tsunami’ of severely ill patients, many of them struggling to breathe.

NHS staff warned many team members will fall ill – or even die – from coronavirus because of a chronic shortage of protective equipment.

In hospitals, operating theatres are being frantically converted into intensive care wards and regular patients are being discharged to make way for a massive surge in coronavirus cases.

NHS chief executive Simon Stevens yesterday announced an ‘unprecedented deal’ which will see private hospitals hand over their entire England-wide capacity of over 8,000 beds and 1,200 ventilators to the health service.

The NHS will pay ‘cost price’, so private hospitals will not make a profit.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) yesterday issued updated treatment guidance that said those deemed ‘mildly frail’ or worse could be denied intensive care because they have the lowest chance of surviving. Those with better underlying health should be prioritised.

On Saturday evening, prime minister Boris Johnson warned that ‘the numbers are very stark and they are accelerating’ as the UK Covid-19 death toll soared to 233.

Doctors described chronic shortages of basic equipment and fears that medics could become ill or carriers.

Hopsticals raced to convert operating theatres into intensive care wards and begged vets to share ventilators.