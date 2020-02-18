Tricky brainteaser challenges the internet to spot the ONLY popcorn kernel not smiling

This baffling brainteaser challenges players to spot the only piece of popcorn without a smiling face – and it’s surprisingly tricky to do.

The visual puzzle, created by British company Metcalfe’s and charity Spread a Smile, shows cheery popcorn pieces having a party… but there is one in their number that’s not joining in the fun.

To make things more difficult the creators have added in distractions like movie clappers, rubber rings and bright yellow party hats.

If you’re struggling to find a familiar non-smiling popcorn, look towards the bottom centre of the puzzle.

Still struggling? Then keep scrolling because the solution to the movie night puzzle is below.

This heart-filled brainteaser is sure to get everyone feeling loved up.

Among the hundreds of hearts, flowers and teddy bears, one fluffy bear is holding a love heart of his own – but how long does it take you to find him?

Look closely at the gift-filled image, created by holidaycottages.co.uk, and see if you can spot him in a speedy time.

This brainteaser is trickier than it seems – as on average it has taken 3 minutes and 16 seconds to find the heart-holding teddy. But can you find him faster?

Challenge yourself, your family and your friends to see if you can do it faster than average.

Shannon Keary from holidaycottages.co.uk said: ‘Everyone loves a brainteaser and Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity for some light-hearted fun.’

‘Some of us at holidaycottages.co.uk HQ have found the teddy in seconds, others have been squinting at the screen for as many as 4 minutes!’

If you give up, you can find the answer resides towards the bottom right-hand side of the pretty pink image.

But don’t worry if you didn’t have much luck this time round, as it’s just one in a long line of brainteasers baffling the nation.

We all know that robots are slowly taking over every aspect of our lives, and one day, they may even be sat in restaurants among humans, without anyone even noticing.

Illustrating just that, another graphic, created by RS Components, challenges the nation to spot the two robots in the restaurant.

The current record for finding the hidden couple stands at a respectable 34 seconds – but can you find them any quicker?

The jam-packed image features a variety of couples sitting down and eating a meal together.

But with waiters lingering about patiently anticipating their orders, the brainteaser may prove trickier than it seems.

If the record time has passed and you’re still struggling to find the answer, then look towards the centre of the graphic.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, there’s no better time to get stuck into a romantic brainteaser that is certain to leave you scratching your head.

The graphic, created by UK-based holiday rental service Sykes Holiday Cottages, challenges puzzlers to find five hidden hearts among a bunch of red roses.

But with tiny hearts hidden among the vibrant red flowers and leaves, it could prove quite tricky, even for the seasoned puzzler.

According to creators, the average time taken to complete the puzzle is three minutes, so the question is – can you find the hearts any faster?

The tricky puzzle features sneaky hearts that are hidden on rose petals, leaves and other smaller flowers.

For those who are struggling and looking for a hint, four are tucked away among the petals while one tiny green heart is nestled up between the leaves.

If you’re struggling to spot the hidden hearts, try looking towards the top left of the image and work your way round the larger roses.

Give up? Scroll down to be put out of your misery and for all to be revealed!

Another puzzle, created by GalaBingo.com, challenges citizens to find the red-breasted robin among the birds.

But with hundreds of distractions, the big question is – how long will it take you to find it?

The current record stands at an impressive 23 seconds, but don’t be fooled – it’s not as easy as it may seem.

The head-scratching puzzle features a sneaky hidden bird that needs to be spotted amongst its chirpy friends.

But it’s left people squinting and staring trying to figure it out, with some even having to give up as it’s so tricky.

If you’re struggling to find the robin quicker than the rest of the population, try looking towards the bottom right-hand side of the image.

Give up? Scroll down to find out the answer!

Another puzzle, created by GoSimpleTax, challenges the nation to find the receipt among the messy desk.

The colourful graphic, released to tie in with the Self Assessment deadline at the end of the month, is crammed with various pieces of stationery to try and throw you off the scent.

The creators have revealed the current record stands at 13 seconds – but can you do any better?

With everything from mobile phones, calculators and notepads in the mix, it may prove trickier than you think.

If you haven’t managed to find the answer yet, then here’s a sneaky little clue – try moving your eyes towards the pair of glasses that reside in the picture.

Give up? If you scroll down, you’ll find the correct answer placed towards the top left-hand side of the image.

Another graphic, created by Great Rail Journeys, challenges the public to spot the eight differences in the two Swiss landscapes.

Both snaps feature a train journey across a mountainous landscape, but while both may look identical, there are hidden differences between the two.

And with a current record of an impressive 58 seconds to beat, the pressure is really on!

The puzzle features the iconic Glacier Express railway, which celebrates its 90th birthday next year.

It has also recently featured on a episode of The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys TV series on Channel 5.

The train travels through the Swiss Alps, home to the Matterhorn, the world’s most photographed mountain that also appears on the Toblerone packaging.

If you’re struggling to find the answer, then take a look at the mountains, buildings and the trees for a clue – and if you’re really stuck, you can find the answers circled in red in the image below.

But don’t worry if you didn’t manage to beat the record, as there have been plenty of other brainteasers sweeping the web for you to try your hand at.