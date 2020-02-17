Truck driver, 49, is saved by his steering wheel after 6ft steel beam falls off vehicle in front

A truck driver said his life ‘flashed before his eyes’ when a six-foot-long steel beam crashed through his windshield while driving.

Johnnie Lowe had been driving through Michigan when a steel beam slipped off the back of an unstable truck that was travelling in front of him.

The 49-year-old watched in horror as the beam bounced off the road and struck his window.

Mr Lowe, a father-of-three, described the incident as being like a ‘scene out of Transformers’.

Dramatic images show the screen completely smashed, with the only thing separating Lowe from the beam being the steering wheel.

Mr Lowe told the Detroit Free Press that his truck had been travelling at about 65mph when the accident happened on the afternoon of Thursday 6 February.

‘I could’ve got killed.

‘That steel beam could’ve gone right through my heart’, he said.

Just a few days later, Mr Lowe returned to work. He has worked for trucking companies for over six years and said he had ‘training’ for that sort of crash.

Mr Lowe managed to come away from the incident unscathed and had just one piece of glass in his face, but said the rest of him had been covered in it.

He said he heard a sound like an ‘explosion’ and before he knew it, the beam had come through the windscreen’.

His company, DNC Logistics said it was experience and his ability to ‘handle’ such a vehicle, that helped keep Mr Lowe safe.