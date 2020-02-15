Trump blames ‘weak leadership’ of de Blasio and Cuomo for shootings of NYPD officers in the Bronx

President Trump on Sunday blamed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo for two separate shootings of police officers in the Bronx hours earlier.

An NYPD lieutenant was shot in the arm inside a precinct early Sunday morning and another officer was ambushed while sitting in a patrol car on Saturday evening.

Surveillance video from Sunday morning shows the suspect stroll into the 41st precinct in the Bronx and fire at officers who run to investigate the sound of the gunshot before 8am.

On Saturday, a cop was shot by a gunman who opened fire on their SUV in the street. Investigators believe the two shootings are linked.

The president tweeted on Sunday: ‘I grew up in New York City and, over many years, got to watch how GREAT NYC’s “Finest” are.

‘Now, because of weak leadership at Governor & Mayor, stand away (water thrown at them) regulations, and lack of support, our wonderful NYC police are under assault.

‘Stop this now!’

Tim O’Brien, a Trump biographer and former journalist who now serves as an adviser to Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign, tweeted in response: ‘Translation: “I grew up in a mansion in Queens and then lived in a Caesar’s Palace-style aerie several hundred feet above Fifth Avenue. Real New Yorkers have always considered me to be a con man and a cartoon character”.’

Last year, Trump took aim at de Blasio after several videotaped instances of passersby dousing New York police officers with water went viral on social media.

In July, after three men were arrested for spraying officers with water in separate incidents in Harlem and Brooklyn, Trump tweeted: ‘We love our Law Enforcement Officers all around this great Country.

‘What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace.

‘It is time for @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio to STAND UP for those who protect our lives and serve us all so well.’

Trump added: ‘What took place was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. Bill de Blasio should act immediately!’

The president has also done battle publicly with Cuomo. On Saturday, he branded the Democratic governor ‘stupid’ after Cuomo cancelled a meeting with him.

The swipe is the latest in a fight over immigration policy between Trump and Democratic leaders in his former home state over immigration policy.

The president tweeted that Cuomo had cancelled on him at the last minute. He went on to say that New York was ‘very hard to work with’.

‘So stupid. All they do is sue me all the time!’ he wrote.

New York lawmakers are planning to sue the Department of Homeland Security over a ban on state residents applying to or renewing trusted traveler programs including Global Entry in response to a new law that could give illegal immigrants driving licenses.

The ban will affect at least 175,000 residents enrolled in the programs and about 30,000 commercial truck drivers who make crossings into the US from Canada.

Anti-police sentiment has been building in the city as locals accused the NYPD of harassing subway riders who are unable to pay fares.

Last week, hundreds of protesters shouted slogans denouncing the police in Grand Central Terminal.

Besides the action at Grand Central, protesters also vandalized station walls across the city and glued machines where commuters need to swipe their train cards to access turnstiles.

Protesters also put up locks on station doors, allowing multiple people access to train platforms without having to pay the $2.75 fare.

Officers in New York were put on high alert over the weekend after two officers were shot in separate incidents.

Police believe Robert Williams – a man arrested on murder charges in 1992 and 2002 – is responsible for the shootings.

Footage from Sunday shows the suspect sneaking up behind officers after firing at the lieutenant positioned at the front desk.

Staff inside the station are seen quickly subduing the male wearing blue jeans, an orange and black jacket and beanie hat. He ducks for cover as they respond to his attack.

The suspect lays face down on the floor before approximately a dozen officers rush over to detain him. He was reportedly in custody shortly before 8am.

First responders were seen taking the victim out of the station on a stretcher and senior law enforcement officials warned people to avoid the Southern Blvd & Longwood Ave as they blocked off the area and stopped local trains.

The officer was expected to survive, reports said on Sunday morning.

Cops had launched a hunt for a man after on Saturday, an NYPD cop was shot at during what was being called an assassination attempt. It was caught on surveillance camera.

Two uniformed officers were sitting in a locked police van with emergency lights activated when a man is seen approaching them.

Commissioner Dermot Shea said the suspect started a conversation with the officers about 8.30pm on Saturday.

Police believe the man asked the officers for directions before pulling out a gun ‘without provocation,’ the commissioner said.

Cuomo condemned the ‘heinous’ attacks on those who serve the city.

‘Horrified by the multiple attacks on officers in the Bronx,’ New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted.

‘NY’s law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. These attacks are heinous. Those responsible will be brought to justice & held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.’

Speaking at the hospital where the officer shot in the patrol car was receiving treatment, de Blasio condemned ‘an attempt to assassinate police officers.’

‘There’s just too much hatred out there right now,’ the mayor said.

The six-year-veteran cop was grazed on the chin and neck after the suspect fire off multiple rounds into the van without provocation.

The victim is said to have been sitting in the marked patrol van with a partner when they were approached by a man looking for directions from the passenger side of the vehicle.

When they rolled down their window, witnesses say both cops noticed the man was holding a gun and attempted to escape by hitting the gas and attempting to drive away, New York Daily News reports.

The man fired multiple shots, striking the officer behind the wheel in the chin and neck.

Shea said the bullets narrowly missed the officer’s carotid artery.

‘He is lucky to be alive,’ Shea said. ‘He is expected to make a full recovery and it is a miracle.’

Neither officer returned fire.

The shooting happened near the junction of East 163 and Barretto streets, where the officers were stationed because of recent drug activity and violence, Shea said.

The officer’s partner drove him to a hospital nearby.