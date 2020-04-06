Trump blasts former USS Theodore Roosevelt captain and says he ‘100%’ agrees with his ousting

President Donald Trump said he ‘100 percent’ agrees with the firing of USS Theodore Roosevelt captain Brett Crozier after the ship commander penned a letter to Navy leaders warning them of the spread of coronavirus onboard.

Crozier was fired Thursday after the letter was leaked, a move the president says he stands with as he placed the blame on the captain for infections on the ship.

The Navy war ship was forced to dock in Guam last week after 25 crew tested positive with coronavirus. This quickly increased to more than 120 sailors as the virus rapidly spread in the cramped cabin conditions.

The Navy announced Saturday 155 crew now have coronavirus.

The majority of the ship’s 4,000 crew remained on board the ship after it arrived to Guam, forcing its captain Brett Crozier to pen a letter to Navy leaders saying that sailors would die unless they were allowed to evacuate.

During a coronavirus task force press conference Saturday afternoon, Trump said that the four page letter was ‘inappropriate’ adding that this wasn’t a ‘class on literature’.

It was Navy leaders who made the decision to fire the captain but Trump said he agreed that it was the right thing to do after Crozier’s call for help for his sailors became public.

‘He wrote a letter. A five-page letter from a captain. And the letter was all over the place. That’s not appropriate, I don’t think that’s appropriate,’ Trump said.

‘It looked terrible what he did. To write a letter. I mean this isn’t a class on literature. This is the captain of a massive ship … he shouldn’t be talking that way in a letter.’

Trump also chided Crozier for allowing sailors to be infected in the first place, claiming that he should not have allowed them to go to land during a stop to Vietnam at the beginning of March.

The president said that this was not a smart move when there was a pandemic that could have spread to the ship.

At the same time as the stop-off, Trump himself was dismissing the severity of the global outbreak and believed it would not pose a massive threat to Americans.

‘Perhaps you don’t do that in the middle of a pandemic,’ Trump said of the Vietnam stop.

‘History would say you don’t stop and let your sailors get off number one.’

Trump’s comments came after a question from a reporter during his daily coronavirus update in which he was asked about anecdotal evidence that some people do not want to reenlist to the Navy as they believe they will placed in danger of coronavirus.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt was deployed from San Diego in January to the western Pacific.

On March 5, it made a port call in Da Nang, Vietnam, a country where there were known coronavirus cases. At that time, the number of cases in the country was low and all were in the northern part of the country away from the port.

‘At that time, there were only 16 positive cases in Vietnam, and those are well to the north all isolated in Hanoi,’ said Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday.

The ship was taken out of duty and docked in Guam last week after 25 crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The remainder of the 4,000 crew initially remained on board the ship despite reports emerging that as many as 100 crew members had tested positive.

On Tuesday a four-page letter to Navy leaders from the ship’s captain Brett Crozier was published in which he called for help for his crew.

Crozier warned that the outbreak aboard the vessel was accelerating and needed to be addressed immediately.

‘We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die,’ the captain wrote.

‘If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset, our sailors.’

Crozier said that removing all but 10 percent of the crew is a ‘necessary risk’ in order to stop the spread of the virus and asked for the Pentagon’s help to make it happen.

The USS Roosevelt, like other ships, is vulnerable to infectious disease spread given its close quarters.

The massive ship is more than 1,000 feet long; sailors are spread out across a labyrinth of decks linked by steep ladder-like stairs and narrow corridors.

Enlisted sailors and officers have separate living quarters, but they routinely grab their food from crowded buffet lines and eat at tables joined end-to-end.

‘None of the berthing aboard a warship is appropriate for quarantine or isolation,’ Crozier wrote in the memo.

The letter did eventually lead the the evacuation of crew from the ship as the Navy scrambled to work with the government in Guam to find hotel space for the thousands of sailors.

Yet Crozier was fired Thursday and is now facing disciplinary action.

Acting Secretary Thomas Modly said on Friday that he made the decision to fire Crozier because he went public with his call for the ship to be evacuated due to a coronavirus outbreak.

‘One of the first things I learned as a midshipman was this phrase that I think became popular in World War II, which is loose lips sink ships,’ Modly told Hewitt on Friday.

‘You know, maybe we need up update that now for the digital era, but I think the message is pretty clear,’ Modly said.

‘We have to be careful with the information we share and how we share it.

‘It’s certainly not a reason for us not to share information through proper chains of command and to be transparent about challenges that we’re facing, particularly in crises.

‘But that’s not what happened in this instance.

‘And that’s the reason why I took the actions that I did yesterday.’

The captain’s ousting from the vessel was not a popular choice among the crew.

He was given a rousing salute by the sailors as he left the aircraft carrier for the last time after being fired over the letter he wrote.

Videos posted to social media by sailors show a large crowd of servicemen and women on board the warship bidding him a rowdy farewell.

‘That’s how you send out one of the greatest captains you ever had,’ a man is heard saying.

Another sailor, Taliah Peterkin, posted a video showing Crozier, wearing a baseball cap and carrying a backpack over his left shoulder, disembark from the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which is docked in Guam.

He is seen giving a salute and then turning to acknowledge the sailors who are chanting his name: ‘Captain Crozier! Captain Crozier!’

‘So long to our hero Captain Crozier’ the caption on Peterkin’s post read.

The Navy annouced Saturday 44 percent of the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt had been tested for the coronavirus, and 155 service members had tested positive.

About 1,548 service members had been moved onshore. None had been hospitalized.

The mother of a coronavirus-stricken sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt says she fears for her daughter’s health as thousands of crew from the aircraft carrier are transferred to dry land.

Margalis Fjelstad’s daughter is one of the 155 crew who have tested positive for COVID-19 on board the ship, which is currently docked at US Navel Base Guam.

‘She’s feeling exhausted, she sleeps most of the day, and a lot of times she’s up and down at night,’ Fjelstad told The Washington Post of her daughter’s condition Saturday.

‘Her temperature is spiking, then coming down and going up again. Tuesday and Wednesday, we weren’t able to talk on the phone because she couldn’t talk and breathe at the same time’.

Fjelstad stated that her daughter was removed from the Roosevelt earlier this week following confirmation that she had contracted COVID-19.

She is now quarantined with other female sailors who are also displaying symptoms of the highly contagious virus.

Some 2,700 sailors are expected to be removed from the Roosevelt by the weekend as officials scrambled to secure enough hotel rooms to house them near US Naval Base Guam.

Local islanders, meanwhile, are unhappy about plans to house troops possibly infected with coronavirus in hotels.

‘I am disturbed by the reckless double standard of potentially placing potentially exposed military personnel in local hotels,’ Senator Sabina Flores Perez wrote in a letter to Guam’s governor, Lou Leon Guerrero.

‘If sailors are placed in our hotels, we will be exposing lower-wage employees to greater risk, many of whom are older and have limited or no health benefits for themselves and their families.’

Captain Daniel Keeler, the ship’s executive officer, is now serving as acting commander.