Trump calls on Republicans to vote for the WEAKEST Democrat in primary to sabotage the contest

Donald Trump brazenly tried to rattle Democrats during his emboldened speech in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday evening, where he espoused the idea that Republicans should vote for the weakest Democratic candidate in the primary to sabotage the election and slammed Speaker Nancy Pelosi for ‘mumbling’ through his State of the Union speech.

The president dug into Pelosi at the raucous rally accusing her of trying to distract him during his State of the Union address last week by talking behind him. When he wrapped up his address, she ripped her copy his speech.

‘On Tuesday, I delivered my address on the State of the Union and I had somebody behind me who was mumbling terribly, mumbling,’ Trump said at the rally. ‘There was mumbling. Very distracting. Very distracting.’

Trump continued to pile on his criticism of Pelosi, who led his impeachment inquiry.

‘I’m speaking and a woman is mumbling terribly behind me, angry. There was a little anger back there. We’re the ones who should be angry, not them. We’re the ones,’ he continued, as the crowd chanted ‘Lock her up’.

Trump held nothing back in his attack on the Democrats on Monday, boasting that he was trying to ‘shake up the Dems a little bit’ on the eve of the primary in New Hampshire.

He even toyed with the idea that his own party members could rig the election in his favor by voting in the Democratic primary for the weakest candidate.

‘We hear that there could be – because you have crossovers in primaries, don’t you – so I hear a lot of Republicans tomorrow will vote for the weakest candidate possible of the Democrats. Does that make sense? You people wouldn’t do that,’ Trump said.

New Hampshire is a partially open primary state, but not fully – meaning candidates who have not declared a party affiliation can vote in either or both primary elections, but voters who are registered with a party can only vote in that party’s primary.

It appears Trump was not aware of this – and was possibility suggesting registered Republicans would be able to sabotage the election against the Democrats’ best interest.

The president said, however, he wouldn’t even know which candidate those trying to hurt Democrats would vote for.

‘My only problem is I’m trying to figure out who is their weakest candidate,’ Trump continued.

‘I think they’re all weak,’ he asserted.

He also used the first rally of his impeachment acquittal to take a victory lap, and thanked Speaker Pelosi for launching the proceedings because he claims it attributed to his record-high approval ratings.

On Wednesday Trump was acquitted by the Republican-controlled House from the two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump brought his A-team to the campaign rally as Democratic candidates scattered around the state on the eve of the first-in-the-nation primary election.

The president was joined by a slew of crowd favorites, including Donald Trump Jr. – who did a live TV hit before the event started – and gave a thumbs up to rally-goers members who responded with enthusiastic cheers.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Fox News host and Don Jr.’s partner, kicked off the festivities with suggesting the death of the Democratic majority in the House in November.

‘We will we say ‘rest in peace’ when we take the gavel out of Nancy Pelosi’s hand,’ she motivated the crowd in inciting one of the Trump’s biggest rivals: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who launched the impeachment inquiry in September.

Trump’s seniors advisers, and daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka and Jared Kushner traveled to attend the event.

The group descended on Southern New Hampshire University’s arena just one day before the Democratic Party will hold their second primary competition of 2020 following a fiasco in Iowa where caucuses results were delayed for nearly a week.

Don Jr. took a hit at Democratic candidates, especially aiming at former Vice President Joe Biden.

After going on a riff about how Biden frequently makes gaffes and confuses which state he is campaigning in, Don Jr. employed a confusing phrase used by the candidate during a campaign rally in Hampton, New Hampshire on Sunday.

‘Sir you are a dog faced pony soldier,’ he recited. ‘Whatever the hell that means. I don’t know. I have no idea.’

Don Jr. was referring to the Sunday interaction, where a 21-year-old economics student asked Biden why he was best equipped to win the primary when he performed so poorly in Iowa – where other candidates pulled out an upset and he came in fourth place.

‘It’s a good question. Number One – Iowa is a Democratic caucus. You ever been to a caucus?’ Biden asked the young voter.

She nodded in the affirmative.

‘No you haven’t. You’ve a lying dog-faced pony soldier,’ Biden said, getting laughs.

‘You said you were – but now you’ve got to be honest. Now, I’m gonna be honest with you. It was a little bit confusing in Iowa,’ he said.

Biden’s spokespeople said the line was taken from a scene in a John Wayne movie – and it also appears the 77-year-old candidate was making a joke.

That didn’t stop Don Jr. from going on the offensive against one of his father’s likely competitors in November.

‘But like, you know, when Joe gets a little confused, it’s not even like Ohio-Iowa. You know, I could understand that once. But every week? Iowa, New Hampshire, I don’t know guys, it’s not exactly close,’ he criticized to a laughing and cheerful crowd.

‘If Donald Trump did that once, every pundit on TV right now would be saying Donald Trump has dementia,’ he said. ‘Joe can do it about every day, and it’s like, ‘There’s nothing to see here folks.”

He also jokingly encouraged New Hampshire Republicans to go out and vote for progressive candidate Bernie Sanders – a suggestion aimed toward the open elections in the state.

‘Who’s voting for Bernie? I’m just kidding,’ the president’s eldest son directed at the room of about 11,000 Trump supporters.

In New Hampshire, the Democratic primary election is open, meaning registered Republicans can still vote for whichever Democratic candidate they would like to see in the general elections.

Trump gave permission for his supporters to vote against the front-runner Democratic candidates.

‘The first step to victory in November is tomorrow. Go send a message that Republicans – and you can vote for the weakest candidate if you want, don’t worry about it, I don’t think we actually have a candidate against us – that Republicans are energized, that we’re united and that nine months from now we are going to take back the House of Representative. We are going to hold the Senate. And we are going to keep the White House,’ he rallied rally-goers.

On Monday morning Trump bragged that he was hosting the event because he was bringing more excitement to the campaign trail and intended to rattle Democrats with his massive attendance.

‘Will be in Manchester, New Hampshire, tonight for a big Rally,’ Trump previewed on Twitter Monday morning. ‘Want to shake up the Dems a little bit – they have a really boring deal going on.’

‘Still waiting for the Iowa results, votes were fried. Big crowds in Manchester!’ he continued, referring to the first-in-the-nation caucuses, which were held in Iowa last Monday.

The chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party said Trump is only turning his attention to the first primary election because he is ‘desperate’ to turn New Hampshire red in November after losing the state in 2016.

‘It’s obvious Trump and the RNC are desperate to put New Hampshire back in play after losing by 3,000 votes in 2016,’ Ray Buckley said on a call with reporters Monday ahead of the president’s rally.

In 2016, Trump won the Republican primary in New Hampshire in a landslide with 35.5 per cent – and the second place Republican was John Kasich, who earned only 15.8 per cent.

But in the 2016 primary elections he lost the state to Hillary Clinton by only .3 per cent, which translates to about 3,000 votes.

Trump has been combatting Democrats campaigning on the primary trail as caucuses and elections get underway.

He hosted a reelection campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa three days before the first-in-the-nation caucuses took place there – he has scheduled back-to-back rallies in Phoenix, Arizona and Colorado Springs, Colorado both in the days before the Nevada caucuses and one on the same night as the Democrats’ ninth primary debate.

He also bashed the media in another tweet Monday morning, claiming the ‘fake news’ won’t talk about the turnout at his rally later that night.

‘Hope the Fake News, which never discusses it, is talking about the big crowds forming for my New Hampshire Rally tonight. They won’t!’ he asserted.

‘His ego can’t stand the idea of something going on and he’s not in the middle of it,’ Buckley said during the Monday morning call.

Trump has boasted Iowa as a win for his reelection campaign, where – even though he faces virtually no primary competition – he emerged with 97 per cent in the caucus.

The Democratic caucus, on the other hand, was thrown into chaos after an app that was intended to be used for reporting results malfunctioned.

Instead the Iowa Democratic Party had to results to paper and call-in reporting and manual tabulations, which delayed the party announcing an official winner for nearly a week – although with 100 per cent of precincts reporting, Pete Buttigieg was shown as the victor with only .1 per cent more than Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg is the youngest candidate at 38-years-old and Sanders the eldest at 78.

On Sunday night, the state’s party finally released Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was the winner and had earned the most delegates.

Sanders’ campaign is calling for a recanvass, which would have state party officials double check the results.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez extended the deadline for a candidate to request a recanvass after he said he realized there could be human error in the results reporting.

He even demanded a recanvass himself last week after the nation went days without knowing the final results and reports indicate errors likely due to the paper reports and manual math.

‘Enough is enough,’ Perez tweeted Thursday afternoon.

‘In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,’ he continued.

Trump has mocked the fiasco, claiming that if Democrats can’t even run the Iowa caucuses they won’t be able to run the country. He has also blamed Russia, suggesting they attempted to interfere in the election by hacking the app – a claim the IDP has vehemently denied.

While touting his own poll numbers, which he says were boosted by the impeachment proceedings, Trump claimed the Democratic Party would shift dramatically to the left in this years’ elections.

‘Because of how badly they did with the Impeachment Hoax, AOC will primary Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and win, and Jerry Nadler has a good chance of losing to his far left primary opponent!’ Trump predicted.

‘It is all getting quite interesting. Pelosi will lose the House, AGAIN!’ he said, claiming the Republicans would win the House giving him the trifecta of control.

‘My poll numbers great (sic),’ he added.

He posted on Twitter his approval ratings overall and among Republicans: ‘95% Approval Rating in the Republican Party, a Record! 53% overall (plus add 9 points?).’

‘Corrupt Democrat politicians have brought me to highest polling numbers ever with the Impeachment Hoax. Thank you Nancy!’ he said, attributing his high approval ratings to impeachment.

While Trump entertained loyal supporters in Manchester, Sanders, Buttigieg and other candidates held counter-programming split-screen rallies in other New Hampshire cities.

Sanders’ campaign rally in Durham – about 40 miles from Trump’s rally location – featured a visit from progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

And Buttigieg rallied about 30 miles away from Trump Monday night in Exeter.

As the two top candidates in Iowa, and the two polling best in New Hampshire, Tuesday night’s election will likely come down to Sanders and Buttigieg.

The close race in Iowa caused Sanders, and others, to launch attacks against breakout star Buttigieg as they headed to New Hampshire.

During several campaign events and at the eighth Democratic primary debate Friday night at Saint Anselm College, Sanders bashed the former small-town mayor for accepting donations from billionaires.

‘Unlike some of the folks up here I don’t have 40 billionaires, Pete, contributing to my campaign coming from the pharmaceutical industry, coming from Wall Street and all the big money interest,’ Sanders said on-stage at the debate, taking a hit at the Iowa caucus victor.

‘If we want to change American, you’re not going to do it by electing candidates who are going out to rich people’s homes begging for money,’ Sanders said.

But Buttigieg defended himself, claiming Democrats should use all the resources they can accrue to take on Trump in November.

‘We are going into the fight of our lives,’ he said, citing how much money the Trump reelection campaign is bringing in. ‘We need to go into that fight with everything we’ve got.’

In the last few days, Sanders has let up naming his competitors when attacking them, and instead alludes to why his colleagues are lesser-equipped to serve as president or beat Trump.

During a breakfast event in Manchester Monday morning, Sanders

‘Unlike some of my opponents, I don’t have contributions from the CEOs of the pharmaceutical industry, from Wall Street,’ Sanders said.

‘We don’t want their money, we need their money,’ he asserted, adding that he has the strongest campaign to beat Trump because he was built up by grassroots organizers and donors.

But Sanders also attempted to unite the party by pinning all the blame on a common enemy: Donald Trump.

‘I know not everybody agrees with everything I say, but I think what we can agree about is that we cannot continue having a president who is a pathological liar. We cannot continue having a president who is a bully, who is a racist, who is a sexist, who is a homophobe, a xenophobe,’ he lamented.