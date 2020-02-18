Trump campaign manager wrongly tweets 2004 Daytona image

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager has deleted a dramatic photo of Air Force One flying over the Daytona 500 crowd after people pointed out the image was actually from 2004.

Brad Parscale had initially tweeted the photo on Sunday after Trump arrived at the famous Florida rally course.

Trump had earlier given the thousands of fans a flyover in Air Force One as he became the second president ever to attend the 500-mile Nascar showpiece.

The photo that Parscale tweeted showed Air Force One taking off behind the stadium at the Daytona International Speedway.

But the photo was actually from George W. Bush’s visit to the speedway back in 2004.

Parscale’s tweet – which had the caption ‘@realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started’ – was up for several hours before it was deleted.

It has since been replaced with a photo that was actually taken on Sunday.

The original photo is available in Getty Image’s online archives and was used by several media outlets this week to promote Trump’s attendance at Daytona 500.

The original photographer, Jonathan Ferrey, told CNN: ‘I have a lot of talented colleagues photographing the Daytona 500 this year. I am unfortunately not there today, but apparently I won the Daytona 500 photography before the race even started.’

Trump had given an election-year embrace to NASCAR and its fans when he arrived at the race track.

The presidential motorcade took to the track to join in a warm-up lap after he had told the crowd that the racers and their teams were competing ‘for pure American glory’.

Following a recitation of the opening command, ‘Gentleman, start your engines,’ Trump got into his black limousine for a ceremonial spin around the speedway.

He had joked moments earlier in a Fox interview that while as president, he was not allowed to drive his own car, ‘I’m going to hop into one of these cars and I’m going to get into this race if possible. I love the idea.’

Given the honor of grand marshal for the race, Trump gave thousands of fans a flyover of Air Force One and then rode onto the track in the presidential motorcade as the audience roared with delight.

The motorcade took roughly a quarter lap before pulling aside in an infield staging area.

Asked what it was about NASCAR that he most enjoyed, the president said, ‘I think it’s really the bravery of these people… it takes great courage.’

Bush also appeared at the race during his reelection year.