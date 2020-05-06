Trump campaign to launch advertising blitz after he erupted ‘I’m not f***ing losing to Joe Biden’

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign will release a nationwide ad Sunday touting his response to the coronavirus pandemic then a second wave of ads will issue attacks on Joe Biden after internal polls showed a dangerous slide in support.

The first ad will air all next week and likely come with a seven figure price tag, two people familiar with the plans told Politico in a report Thursday.

Although there was an initial surge in support for Trump at the start of the coronavirus outbreak, internal polling shown to the president last week exhibits that the boost has vanished.

The second round of ads set to be released next month will focus on attacking the presumed Democratic nominee in the Trump campaign’s first major attack ad blitz of the general election.

During the briefing Friday, Trump’s political advisers also informed him about internal polling that shows a months-long slip for the president with Biden pulling ahead in battleground states.

‘FAKE POLLING, just like 2016 (but worse)!’ Trump lamented on Twitter Thursday morning.

The polling prompted a furious response from the president in private when he lashed out at his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, during a call with campaign advisers Friday.

‘I’m not f***ing losing to Joe Biden,’ Trump directed to Parscale, five sources with knowledge of the conversations told the Associated Press, adding that he cursed at his campaign manager several times throughout the call.

The outburst came the day after Trump suggested during a coronavirus briefing that Americans inject disinfectants to treat COVID-19 and claimed it could also be treated with heat or light.

CNN also reported Wednesday that three people familiar with the matter said Trump, at one point during the Friday call, threatened to sue Parscale.

Parscale, 44, was the digital media director for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and was promoted for the 2020 reelection effort to campaign manager.

Also during the call last week, Parscale and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel urged Trump to scale back his nearly-daily press briefings.

For the last two months, Trump has taken the podium in the James S. Brady briefing room to speak with a downsized room of reporters about coronavirus mitigation at the federal level – and often going on a tangent about a slew of other issues.

Trump seems to have taken his advisers’ advice and in the last week has held fewer briefings.

He does, however, still speak with the media at other White House events, getting in his comments and praise about his response to the outbreak by means other than briefings.

Trump asserted on Twitter that the Democrats are trying to ‘steal’ the 2020 election, blaming the ‘fake news’ for helping.

“We can’t let the Fake News, and their partner, the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, get away with stealing the Election,” he tweeted Thursday. “They tried that in 2016. How did that work out?”

Trump has suspended his campaign rallies in the midst of the coronavirus crisis and the campaign has attempted to avoid appearing overly political by putting out any attack ads.

But now the reelection effort is stepping up the offensive as top Republicans have expressed concern over Trump’s chances in November.

People familiar with plans for the ads said the first round will depict Trump showing leadership in the face of opposition from Democrats and media while highlighting his determination to restart the economy.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who served as Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, has advocated for solely airing positive commercials about Trump’s leadership rather than China-themed attack ads against Biden.

Trump instead decided to delay any anti-Biden sentiments for the second round of ads.

Politico reports that he has verbally expressed concern over whether he risks damaging Biden too early instead of waiting until closer to the election.

Biden, 77, became the presumed Democratic nominee earlier this month when Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign and threw his support behind the former vice president.