Trump cuts off top coronavirus adviser over anti-malarial drug during daily briefing

DONALD TRUMP cut off Dr Anthony Fauci from answering a question on the effectiveness of an anti-malarial drug during the daily White House press briefing.

The President has previoudly said hydroxychloroquine can treat coronavirus and has touted it as preventative. But on Sunday Dr Fauci was asked by a reporter about the effectiveness of the drug when he was interrupted by Trump. The president interjected: “You know how many times he’s answered that question: 15 times.

“You don’t have to answer that question, “He’s answered that question 15 times.” Fauci has warned Americans not to consider the drug a “knock out” in regards to its effectiveness.

He said to Fox & Friends on Friday: “We’ve got to be careful that we don’t make that majestic leap to assume that this is a knockout drug.

“We still need to do the kinds of studies that definitely prove whether any intervention is truly safe and effective.” Hydroxychloroquine is primarily used to treat lupus and arthritis. Trump explained why he touts the drugs despite US scientists not saying it’s undergone enough testing.

“I’ve seen people that are going to die without it, and you know the expression, when that’s happening, they should do it.

“What really do we have to lose?

“We also have this medicine’s been tested for many years for malaria and for lupus, so it’s been out there. “It is a very strong powerful medicine, but it doesn’t kill people.

“But what do I know? I’m not a doctor, I’m not acting as a doctor.

“I’m saying, do what you want.”

Hydroxychloroquine can’t be used by all Americans as treatment.

It has a long list of side effects, with some experiencing slowing the heartbeat, symptoms of heart failure, worsening of skin conditions and stomach and abdominal pain.

The mental health side effects include anxiety, depression, rare thoughts of suicide and hallucinations.

Last week, the FDA issued emergency authorization for the use of the anti-malarial drug for some coronavirus patients.