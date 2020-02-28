Trump demands Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor ‘recuse’ themselves from administration cases

Donald Trump went on the attack against Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor at a press conference in India Tuesday, after claiming they should both recuse themselves from any future cases related to his presidency.

He told a room full of American and Indian reporters that he has always felt Ginsburg, 86, should recuse herself since she went ‘wild’ during the 2016 campaign and is so anti-Trump.

The president added that Sotomayor, 65, should do the same because he says she is trying to ‘shame’ other Justice into voting with her.

‘I just don’t know how they cannot recuse themselves from anything having to do with Trump or Trump-related,’ Trump said during a press conference at the end of his trip to India.

‘The right thing to do is that – Supreme Court Justice is a different standard, but at the same time I think it’s a higher standard, in a certain sense. So they’ll have to decide what to do,’ the president said of the two female, Democrat-appointed Justices.

Trump went on to further explain the reasoning behind the assertion he made Monday, calling for the two Justices to recuse themselves from future cases.

‘Well it’s very obvious. I mean, I always thought that frankly, Justice Ginsburg should do it because she went wild during the campaign when I was running,’ Trump said of the progressive Justice. ‘She said some things that were obviously very inappropriate. She later, sort of, apologized. I wouldn’t say it was an apology, but she sort of apologized.’

‘And then, Justice Sotomayor said what she said yesterday. You know very well what she said yesterday – it was a big story,’ he said.

It is extremely uncommon for Supreme Court Justices to recuse themselves from cases that reach their desks.

Typically, this only happens when one of the Justices were already previously involved in the cases at a lower level before joining the highest U.S. court.

The president’s comments refer to a sharp dissent Sotomayor wrote in a case involving the Trump administration’s expansion of government powers to deny visas to non-citizens looking to enter the U.S.

‘It is hard to say what is more troubling: that the Government would seek this extraordinary relief seemingly as a matter of course, or that the Court would grant it,’ Sotomayor wrote in her dissent of the case.

‘Claiming one emergency after another, the Government has recently sought stays in an unprecedented number of cases, demanding immediate attention and consuming limited Court resources in each,’ Sotomayor continued.

‘And with each successive application, of course, its cries of urgency ring increasingly hollow. Indeed, its behavior relating to the public-charge rule in particular shows how much its own definition of irreparable harm has shifted,’ she wrote.

Trump responded by quoting a report from Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, and accused Sotomayor of trying to get others to side with her in Trump-related cases by ‘shaming’ them.

”Sotomayor accuses GOP appointed Justices of being biased in favor of Trump.’ @IngrahamAngle This is a terrible thing to say. Trying to ‘shame’ some into voting her way?’ Trump charged.

‘She never criticized Justice Ginsberg when she called me a ‘faker’. Both should recuse themselves on all Trump, or Trump related, matters!’ he continued in a Twitter post from India Monday.

‘While ‘elections have consequences’, I only ask for fairness, especially when it comes to decisions made by the United States Supreme Court!’ he said.

The public attacks against Sotomayor and Ginsburg came right after the president said at the top of the press conference concluding his trip to India that he would stay ‘conservative’ in his answers so he wouldn’t ruin the purpose of the trip.

‘I thought it was a great two days. It was a fantastic two days,’ Trump lauded of the trip before heading to a dinner with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘I’m going to be not at all controversial because I don’t want to blow the two days, plus two days of travel, on one answer. One little answer. Little answer – like John will ask me one little, simple question and you’ll blow it out and that will be the end of the trip. They won’t even talk about the trip,’ Trump said, referring likely to Fox News’ John Roberts.

‘So I’ll be very, very conservative in my answers, if you don’t mind,’ the president vowed at the top of the press conference.

Trump said earlier that ‘tremendous advancements’ were made in talks with Prime Minister Modi even though no deal was struck to end the trade war between the two nations.

Both leaders were effulgent in their praise for one another but underneath the glowing words were the stark reality that Modi’s lavish welcome for the president didn’t result in a deal.

Trump’s fury against Sotomayor was sparked when Ingraham devoted a large portion of her Fox News program Monday night to discussing Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s scathing dissent last week after the high court ruled in favor of the Trump administration on its ‘public charge’ policy.

The Supreme Court lifted an injunction allowing the administration to move ahead with plans to deny would-be immigrants green cards if they are thought likely to use public services like Medicaid, food stamps, and vouchers.

Sotomayor blasted her conservative colleagues, accusing them of showing favoritism toward the administration by granting its request to lift the injunction.

Trump’s tweet was referring to the comment made by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in July 2016, when the current president was locking up the Republican nomination.

Ginsburg said of Trump at the time: ‘He is a faker.

‘He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment,’ she continued.

‘He really has an ego,’ the Justice said. ‘How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns?’

‘The press seems to be very gentle with him on that,’ which later on turned out not to be true as several report about Trump’s tax returns flooded media outlets.

Ginsburg was also quoted as saying of Trump: ‘I can’t imagine what this place would be – I can’t imagine what the country would be – with Donald Trump as our president.’

Days later, Ginsburg apologized, calling her comments ‘ill-advised.’

‘On reflection, my recent remarks in response to press inquiries were ill-advised and I regret making them,’ Ginsburg said in a statement.

‘Judges should avoid commenting on a candidate for public office. In the future I will be more circumspect.’

Sotomayor generated headlines over the weekend when she blasted the Trump administration as well as her conservative colleagues in a harsh dissent.

In a 5-to-4 ruling on Friday, the Court’s conservative majority allowed the administration’s ‘wealth test’ for would-be immigrants to go into effect while appeals wind their way through the legal system.

The ruling was similar to the one handed down by the high court last month, which was appealed by the administration after a federal judge in New York issued a nationwide injunction.

Friday’s ruling by the Supreme Court lifted a limited injunction that applied only to Illinois.

Sotomayor, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, criticized the Trump administration for asking the Supreme Court to rule on its policies by claiming they were emergencies.

The emergency applications by the administration are meant to circumvent ‘the normal appellate process’ while ‘putting a thumb on the scale in favor of the party that won,’ Sotomayor wrote in her dissent.

Sotomayor accused the conservative justices of granting preferential treatment to the administration, saying that ‘most troublingly, the Court’s recent behavior’ has benefited ‘one litigant over all others.’

The other three liberals on the bench – Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, and Elena Kagan – also dissented, but did not join Sotomayor’s opinion.

The administration, for its part, has argued that it has sought emergency rulings because the lower appellate courts are issuing broad preliminary injunctions that apply to states that weren’t a party to the original lawsuit.

The ruling on the so-called ‘public charge’ rule will take effect on Monday while the case winds its way through the court system.

The new policy significantly expands what factors would be considered to make that determination, and if it is decided that immigrants could potentially become public charges later, that legal residency could be denied.

Under the old rules, people who used non-cash benefits, including food stamps and Medicaid, were not considered public charges.

‘This final rule will protect hardworking American taxpayers, safeguard welfare programs for truly needy Americans, reduce the Federal deficit, and re-establish the fundamental legal principle that newcomers to our society should be financially self-reliant and not dependent on the largess(e) of United States taxpayers,’ the White House said in a statement Saturday.

Sotomayor said that the conservative justices have helped the Trump administration, causing a ‘breakdown in the appellate process.

She wrote that it was part of a ‘now-familiar pattern.’

Sotomayor accused the conservative justices of being more eager to intervene on behalf of the Trump administration than inmates on death row.

‘The Court often permits executions – where the risk of irreparable harm is the loss of life – to proceed, justifying many of those decisions on purported failures to ‘raise any potentially meritorious claims in a timely manner’,’ she wrote.

‘I fear that this disparity in treatment erodes the fair and balanced decision-making process that this Court must strive to protect.’

The public charge case is the 24th instance in which the Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to lift an injunction issued by a lower court.

In contrast, the Obama and George W. Bush administrations did so a combined eight times, according to CNN.

Last month, Justice Neil Gorsuch, the conservative judge appointed by Trump, issued a concurrence explaining the court’s ruling.

In voting to lift the nationwide injunction, Gorsuch issued an opinion criticizing lower courts’ ‘increasingly common’ use of nationwide injunctions to halt government policies. Gorsuch urged the court to confront the issue.

‘What in this gamesmanship and chaos can we be proud of?’ Gorsuch asked.

‘It has become increasingly apparent that this court must, at some point, confront these important objections to this increasingly widespread practice,’ Justice Gorsuch wrote.

‘As the brief and furious history of the regulation before us illustrates, the routine issuance of universal injunctions is patently unworkable, sowing chaos for litigants, the government, courts, and all those affected by these conflicting decisions.’

‘I concur in the court’s decision to issue a stay,’ Justice Gorsuch continued.

‘But I hope, too, that we might at an appropriate juncture take up some of the underlying equitable and constitutional questions raised by the rise of nationwide injunctions.’

Two other federal appeals courts previously lifted nationwide injunctions ordered by lower courts blocking the rule.