Trump expected to attend Daytona 500 race Sunday in Florida

Daytona International Speedway is going to be a little more crowded than usual for the annual Daytona 500 on Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a flight restriction for Sunday indicating that President Trump is expected to attend the NASCAR race.

The U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for presidential security, also tweeted to fans that drones are prohibited within 30 miles of the race – a restriction put in place for presidential visits.

Trump is scheduled to spend part of the Presidents Day weekend at his private club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

The White House didn’t confirm his attendance at the race.

Trump last year praised retired driver Mario Andretti, reminiscing about a ride Andretti gave him in a race car for his reality show ‘The Apprentice.’

‘I said, “Mario, get me out of here. I want to get out of this car,”‘ Trump recalled. ‘We went so fast. We literally — we covered four blocks in like a second.’

Trump’s visit to the speedway continues his monthly tradition of attending a sporting event to get him in front of more Americans as the 2020 race heats up.

In November, the president went an Alabama-Louisiana State University college football game and was greeted with cheers in Tuscaloosa.

In December, Trump traveled to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – a key swing state – for the playing of the annual Army-Navy game.

And a month later, he was taking in college football again – this time the national championship game between LSU and Clemson in New Orleans.

The optics have not always worked out for the president when he’s appeared at matches.

In late October, when the Washington Nationals were playing in the World Series at home, Trump attended a game at Nats park. There the liberal D.C. fanbase booed the president and chanted ‘lock him up.’

The president also got a mixed reception back home in New York when he attended the Ultimate Fighting Championship in early November at Madison Square Garden, entering to a mix of cheers and boos.