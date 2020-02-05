Trump gives Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido the head of state treatment at White House

Donald Trump gave Juan Guaido the head of state treatment Wednesday at the White House as he greeted him at the South Portico entrance before walking through the colonnade together and entering the Oval Office.

Despite the visit, which a senior administration official said was to put to bed any rumors the U.S. was snubbing Guaido, press were shut out of the bilateral meeting.

Traditionally, a handful of press are permitted inside the Oval Office during these sort of bilateral meetings for photographers and cameramen to provide a photo-op and reporters to ask both leaders questions.

The White House announced Wednesday morning it would welcome the Venezuelan opposition leader, who the U.S. recognizes as the interim president, to visit with Trump the day after the president used gave a shout out to Guaido during his State of the Union address.

‘The visit is an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to the people of Venezuela and to discuss how we can work with President Guaido to expedite a democratic transition in Venezuela that will end the ongoing crisis,’ a statement regarding the visit said.

The statement referred to Maduro’s government an ‘illegitimate dictatorship’ and pledged to ‘stand alongside the Venezuelan people to ensure a future that is democratic and prosperous.’

Guaido appeared as one of Trump’s guests at the address last night and voice the U.S. supporting Guaido’s effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro – an ultimately unsuccessful endeavor.

But that didn’t stop the president from treating Guaido like he treats other foreign leaders when the visit the White House.

Guaido, president of the opposition-held National Assembly, is recognized as Venezuela’s rightful president by dozens of countries including the United States. For nearly three weeks, he has been on an international tour aimed at drumming up support.

At Tuesday’s divisive State of the Union address Trump praised Guaido as a ‘very brave man who carries with him the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all Venezuelans.’ Guaido received a standing ovation from U.S. Congress members of both the Democratic and Republican parties.

‘As we restore American leadership throughout the world, we are once again standing up for freedom in our hemisphere,’ Trump said during his third State of the Union speech.

‘The United States is leading a 59-nation diplomatic coalition against the socialist dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro,’ he said, railing against the tyrannical president.

‘Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, a tyrant who brutalizes his people,’ Trump continued. ‘But Maduro’s grip of tyranny will be smashed and broken. Here this evening is a man who carries with him the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of all Venezuelans. Joining us in the gallery is the true and legitimate President of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó.’

Maduro has overseen an economic collapse in the once-prosperous OPEC nation, and has been accused of corruption and human rights violations.

He has blasted Guaido, calling him a U.S. puppet who seeks to oust him in a coup.

When a reporter asked why Guaido had been invited to the State of the Union as the president’s guest, a senior administration official said the opportunity seemed like a good one to bring Guaido to Washington.

‘I mean, obviously, you know, sometimes the media is always looking for what narrative to create, and ebbs and flows,’ the official said, very aware he was addressing the media. ‘And it’s actually been fun watching, in the last couple of weeks, everybody – a lot of people in the media writing Juan Guaidó’s obituary – political obituary – because, you know, somehow he had gotten snubbed by President Trump, and creating all these narratives.’

The official said these reports of some sort of contention between Trump and Gaido were false – even though no images were captured of the two shaking hands upon the opposition leader’s arrival at the Whtie House Wednesday afternoon.

‘We had wanted all along to put that narrative to rest once and for all,’ the senior administration official told reporters ahead of the bilateral meeting.