Trump hits out at Ilhan Omar by endorsing the ‘squad’ member’s Republican rival

President Trump endorsed the Republican opponent of ‘squad’ member, Rep. Ilhan Omar, in a Monday morning tweet.

The president piggybacked on the Republican delegates from Minnesota’s 5th Congressional district, who endorsed GOP candidate Lacy Johnson last week.

‘And I’m endorsing you also Lacy, you truly deserve it,’ the president wrote. ‘You are doing a great job, and Omar is a disaster who wants much higher taxes, hates our Military & our Vets, demands Open Borders, and is fighting to take away our great 2nd Amendment!’

‘Good luck Lacy!’ Trump said.

Johnson has a steep hill to climb if he wants to unseat Omar, one of the most prominent Democratic members of the current freshman class.

When Omar was elected she and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, were the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.

The House Democrats, who took over the majority in 2019, changed the rules so Omar could wear her religious headware on the House floor – another historic first.

But Omar soon got herself in trouble for tweets critical of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Some of her fellow Democrats called her out for stereotypical and anti-Semitic language.

The 37-year-old congresswoman also had relationship troubles through her first Congressional term.

She divorced her husband Ahmed Hirsi in November, three months after a D.C. doctor filed divorce documents alleging the congresswoman carried on an affair with her political consultant husband, Tim Mynett.

Mynett and Omar are now married to each other.

Despite both political and personal controversies, Omar occupies a safe seat in a heavily Democratic district.

She won her seat in 2018 earning 78 per cent of the vote.

Johnson, however, told the Star Tribune, that he believes he can bring over swing voters and some disillusioned Democrats. He’s already raised more than $1 million for his run, which is high for a House race.

Johnson still has to win the Republican primary for the seat, which is held in August.

Omar has to win her primary too, but has a steep financial advantage helped by having national name recognition.

When she launched her re-election bid in January the motto was ‘Send her back to Congress!’ a riff on when Trump attacked Omar and said she could ‘go back’ to where she came from.

While Omar was born in war-torn Somalia, she’s an American citizen.