Trump humiliation: WHO repsonds to US President’s claims about virus response – ‘Behave’

DONALD TRUMP has been left red-faced after the WHO responded to his criticisms over their handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The US president was one of many leaders who were told to “behave” amid the coronavirus outbreak following a string of controversial decisions intended to curb its spread. The warning, from the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) top official, was issued in response to Trump’s criticism of his performance during the pandemic.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters of the need for world leaders to properly address the virus should they want to avoid a new wave of fatalities. He said: “We will have many body bags in front of us if we don’t behave. “When there are cracks at national level and global level, that’s when the virus succeeds. “For God’s sake, we have lost more than 60,000 citizens of the world.”

It comes as WHO have experienced similar criticism from US officials for giving credence to false reports of the coronavirus in the early days of the outbreak. The reprove resulted in Trump threatening to pull the plug on US aid to the WHO, which he described as “China-centric”. During last night’s coronavirus briefing, he said: “We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO. “I’m not saying I’m going to do it.” :

“We will look at ending funding.” Mr Ghebreyesus quickly dismissed the criticism, however. Of this, he said: “I know I didn’t address your question specifically. “I don’t think that’s necessary. “We shouldn’t waste time pointing fingers. “We need time to unite.”

Trump’s most recent controversial decision came as he removed Inspector General (IG) Glenn Fine who was set to oversee the government’s $2.3trillion (£1.9trillion) coronavirus response. The move caused fear among Congressional Democrats about the oversight of the relief package issued to alleviate the country of its impending economic crisis. It is Trump’s most recent attack against the federal watchdogs whose job it is to prevent government waste, fraud and abuse following his removal last week of the intelligence community’s IG. He has also sharply criticised the IG who oversees the Department of Health and Human Services.

Mr Fine was only named as chairing the committee last week, which included the government’s response to coronavirus including health policy and the largest economic relief package in US history. Trump has since designated the role to the Environmental Protection Agency’s IG to be the new acting Pentagon IG, a spokeswoman said. This means that Mr Fine is not eligible for the role overseeing the coronavirus package, known as the Cares Act. Democrats in Congress have said the most recent move from the president has reinforced their determination to intervene in the unfolding pandemic.