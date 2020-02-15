Trump insists GOP will win back ‘lightweight’ Doug Jones’ Senate seat after he voted for impeachment

Donald Trump predicted Sunday that Republicans will win back a Senate seat in Alabama since Democratic Senator Doug Jones voted for the articles of impeachment against the president Wednesday.

‘So good to see that Republicans will be winning the Great State of Alabama Senate Seat back, now that lightweight Senator @DougJones cast a partisan vote for the Impeachment Hoax,’ Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The president also took a swipe at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who held a press conference every day of the impeachment trial. He claimed the Democratic leader would have been smart to force Jones to vote against impeachment to keep hold of the Senate seat in Alabama.

‘Thought his boss, Cryin’ Chuck, would have forced him to vote against the Hoax. A Do Nothing Stiff!’ Trump said, taking a hit at the Minority Leader for inaction.

Jones won the special election in 2017, when the Alabama Senate seat was left vacant when Jeff Sessions went to work for the Trump administration.

However, in an upset, Jones emerged victorious after his Republican competitor, Roy Moore, got caught up in a scandal after a series of sexual misconduct allegations were levied against him.

Jones still only won by 1.5 per cent in the deep red state, and is at risk in his reelection bid this year.

If there were any Democrats who should have voted against Trump’s conviction in the impeachment trial, it would have been Jones.

Trump won Alabama in 2016 with 27.7 percentage points over Hillary Clinton.

No Democrats crossed the party line to vote against the two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin was a likely party line-crosser, since he represents an even more red state that went for Trump with 67.9 per cent of the vote in 2016, which was 47.1 per cent more than Clinton.

‘They are really mad at Senator Joe Munchkin in West Virginia,’ Trump said, dubbing Manchin as ‘munchkin,’ even though the two stand at the same height at 6ft 3in.

‘He couldn’t understand the Transcripts. Romney could, but didn’t want to!’ Trump said.

Even though Democrats didn’t cross the aisle, one moderate Republican did: Mitt Romney.

Romney, a failed 2016 Republican primary candidate, voted in favor of conviction and removal on the grounds of abuse of power.