Trump invites Netanyahu to US for peace plan talks

Donald Trump will release his long awaited Middle Peace plan by Tuesday of next week – the same day he invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main election rival Benny Gantz to the White House.

The president said Thursday he will release the plan, which has been spear-headed by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, before that meeting.

‘Sometime prior to that,’ he told reporters traveling with him to Florida on Air Force One. ‘Probably we’ll release it a little bit prior to that.’

He noted he was glad Netanyahu and Gantz were coming – despite the fierce election battle going on between them. Vice President Mike Pence extended the invitation to the Israeli leaders when he was in Jerusalem for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum.

‘I was surprised that both of them came off the campaign trail,’ Trump said. ‘We have both candidates coming — unheard of.’

He was optimistic he could get the Middle East deal one.

‘I’d love to be able to do that deal. They say that’s the hardest of all deals,’ he said. ‘I love doing deals.’

‘It’s a great plan. It’s a plan that really would work,’ he added.

Trump spoke positively of the plan – the details of which have been shrouded in secrecy – and said he believed it could work.

He also had spoken to the Palestinians ‘briefly.’ Palestinian leaders have objected tot he plan.

‘We’ve spoken to them briefly. But we will speak to them in a period of time,’ he said. ‘And they have a lot of incentive to do it. I’m sure they maybe will react negatively at first but it’s actually very positive for them.’

Netanyahu and Gantz will be at the White House Tuesday, as Trump’s Senate impeachment trial is ongoing.

‘President Trump asked me to extend an invitation to Prime Minister Netanyahu to come to the White House next week to discuss regional issues, as well as the prospect of peace here in the Holy Land’, Pence said.

Netanyahu told Pence: ‘I think that the president is seeking to give Israel the peace and security it deserves,’ adding that he ‘gladly’ accepted the invitation.

‘Thank you for what your administration does every day… We have no better friend than President Trump,’ he said at the meeting at the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Palestinian leaders have however dismissed the U.S. peace initiative as one-sided.

They say it fails to address their wish to end Israeli occupation and the expansion, encouraged by Netanyahu, of Jewish settlements on Palestinian land.

On Thursday the Palestinian Authority reiterated its rejection of the US peace plan.

‘We stress once again our categorical rejection of the American decisions,’ a spokesman for Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas said in a statement.

Trump has slashed aid to the Palestinians, while making big concessions to the Israelis, including formalising U.S. recognition of the divided city of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

His concept for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is believed to revolve around encouraging massive economic investment.

As caretaker premier Netanyahu faces new elections on March 2 against Gantz, of the centrist Blue and White party.

Trump, whose team has long been working on the outlines of such a plan, has repeatedly boasted that he is the most pro-Israeli U.S. president in history.

After many postponements, Trump’s peace initiative to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was expected in the autumn, after inconclusive elections were held in September.

Netanyahu said: ‘With such friends in the White House … we should get as broad a consensus as possible around the efforts to achieve security and peace for the state of Israel.’