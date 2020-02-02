Trump is feted at elaborate bash featuring a caricature of him as a buffed up football player

Donald Trump’s re-election campaign was celebrated with a posh party at Mar-a-Lago Saturday night featuring a caricature of the president as a football player, buffed up in a Number 45 jersey holding a 2020 football, as cheerleaders dressed in red, white, and blue welcomed with the crowd.

First lady Melania Trump was there. Also spotted were Don Jr. Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle and singer Lee Greenwood, whose ‘Proud to Be An American’ is Trump’s entrance song at his campaign rallies.

The event was hosted by the Trumpettes, a group of woman who formed to support Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Photos and video posted on social media show a packed event with the first lady in a black cocktail dress and Trump in a suit and blue tie, while cheerleaders dressed in white cutoffs and tube tops featuring the stars and strips of the American flag cheered guests inside the private club with sparkling red pom-poms waving.

Longtime Trump supporters Diamond and Silk – Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson – spoke to the crowd.

And Melania Trump vowed she’d be out campaigning for her husband this year.

‘I’m looking forward to campaigning and fighting for Americans and our great nation. Thank you very much,’ the first lady said, as seen on a video from the event posted to social media.

Melania Trump was a rare presence for her husband in the 2016 campaign and did no campaigning for Republicans in the 2018 midterms, despite her high popularity among the party faithful.

Saturday night’s party was called labeled: Trumpettes USA Inc presents the third annual Red, White & Blue Celebrating Trump Kick-Off 2020 Victory.

Guests were seen on social media videos receiving lanyards with their table assignments and picking up gift bags. The bags featured a My Pillow, according to video on social media. The company was founded by Mike Lindell, a prominent Trump supporter.

The president took to the stage to thank the crowd and gave Trumpettes’ founder Toni Holt Kramer, a member of Mar-a-Lago, a hug and kiss on the cheek. She founded the group in September 2015 after Trump had announced his 2016 presidential run. It is made up of women who support Trump.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey were there.

‘I want to thank the governor and first lady of a very great state,’ Trump said in a Instagram Live video posted to Donald Trump Jr’s official account. ‘They’re going to have a beautiful baby in a few months.’

Actress Roseanne Barr was scheduled to be at the event.

‘Roseanne is a really loyal Trump supporter. If there was ever anybody who really put their mouth on the line and said how much she loves the president, she is one of them,’ Kramer told the Palm Beach Post about Barr’s attendance at Saturday night’s gala.

Barr was fired by ABC from her self-named sitcom in May 2018 after a series of racist tweets, including one where she described former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett as the offspring of the ‘Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.’

Trump tweeted his support for Barr during the scandal.

Barr later said she was really fired for being a Donald Trump supporter. The two are longtime allies. The president called her in March 2018 when her show debuted to record ratings.

‘When it happened it was like I thought I was gonna lose my life. It was devastating and horrible and is unprecedented too that they would do that to me,’ she told DailyMail.com in September.

She said her political support for the president made her a target.

‘All of Hollywood, they just hate him and they hate those of us who like him. There is no way around it,’ she said. ‘So, yeah, I think they took me off because I liked him and I like him because I’m a Jew and he likes Israel.’

Actor Jon Voight, another prominent Trump supporter, headlined last year’s gala.

The president has a social filled weekend. He and the first lady will host their annual Super Bowl party Sunday night.

They will host the event at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach before returning to Washington D.C. Sunday evening.

And, on Saturday, Trump made a rare admission that he was playing golf, tweeting a photo of himself at his West Palm Beach golf course with the caption: ‘Getting a little exercise this morning!’

In the photo, Trump, wearing a white golf shirt and read ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, is teeing off at one of the holes at his Florida course.

Neither the president nor his staff talks much about Trump’s golf habit or who he plays with.

It is rare for the administration to admit he is playing golf and they rarely name his golf partners.

Saturday morning in West Palm Beach was rain free – although slightly cloudy – and in the 70s. Rain was forecast for later Saturday afternoon and evening.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president ‘also spent the day on calls and in meetings with staff.’

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in West Palm Beach Friday night amid a down pour to spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago, the Winter White House.

The president headed to his West Palm Beach Trump International Golf Club shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday, a day of respite from his impeachment trial.

Republican senators handed the president a key victory on Friday when they voted not to call additional witnesses. Democrats wanted to subpoena former National Security Adviser John Bolton to discuss revelations from his forth coming memoir, ‘The Room Where It Happened.’

In the manuscript, as reported by The New York Times, Bolton claims the president with held U.S. aid to the Ukraine to get that country to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden and pushed for the hold a few months before his July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president.

Trump denies the charges.

Upon his return to Washington D.C, President Trump will be preparing for his annual State of the Union address.

He will give it Tuesday night in the chamber of the House of Representatives where – in December – Democrats voted to impeach him.

The theme of the speech will be ‘the great American comeback,’ complete with a tone of ‘relentless optimism,’ said a senior White House official at a press briefing on Friday.

The president will also highlight the administration’s work on economic opportunity zones, USMCA, China – trade, energy independence, the administration’s support for working families, school choice initiatives, and the administration’s support for paid family leave.

The president will discuss what the administration calls ‘safe and legal’ immigration, and highlight the deemed problems of sanctuary cities.

Hanging over the specter of the speech will be impeachment. The Senate is scheduled to vote to convict or acquit Trump on Wednesday. The president is expected to be acquitted in the Republican-controlled chamber.