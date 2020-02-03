Trump is mocked after tweeting congratulations to Chiefs and the state of KANSAS for the Super Bowl

President Donald Trump fumbled a congratulations to the Kansas City Chief’s after they won Super Bowl LIV by forgetting the championship team is actually in Missouri.

In the Sunday night tweet, Trump not only congratulated the Chief’s, but also the ‘Great State of Kansas’ in his latest gaffe.

‘Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!’ he wrote.

Just 12 minutes later, Trump altered his tweet to correctly read the ‘Great State of Missouri.’

He wrote: ‘Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!’

Although he managed a quick save, Twitter users had already begun mocking the president on the geography slip.

‘Trumpo, we’re not I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore,’ wrote one man who shared a photo of Trump as the Wizard in Wizard of Oz.

An upset San Franscisco 49ers fan said Trump’s mistake was the highlight of the night.

‘For us San Francisco fans, Trump’s Tweet mistaking Kansas as the “home” of the KC Chiefs and George Conway’s Tweet of a “corrected” map of Missouri were the highlights of the evening,’ he wrote.

Claire McCaskill, a former Missouri senator, cut straight to the chase in her rebuttal.

‘It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot,’ she wrote.

Former Lt. Governor of Maryland, Michael Steele, called Trump’s remark ‘simply stupid.’

‘I got nothing for this one. #SimplyStupid,’ Steele wrote.

Film producer Sandi Bachom said: ‘Deleting that state of Kansas tweet is a violation of the Presidential Records Act.’

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz chimed in as well, saying that Trump ‘for real’ thought Kansas City was in Missouri.

‘So Trump just just congratulated Kansas. For real he did,’ Schatz said.

Judd Legum, a journalist, joked that Trump’s misinformation was really the fault of the Deep State.’

He wrote: Can’t believe the Deep State put Kansas City in MISSOURI just to embarrass Trump.’

‘Sorry. A Sharpie can’t fix this one,’ writer Nick Jack Pappas said, in a reference to Trump’s Hurricane Dorian scandal cheekily known as ‘Sharpiegate.’

Several Twitter users has similar puns and followed suit.

‘Tomorrow Trump will announce the @Chiefs are now part of Kansas and have always been based on this new map,’ one user said, sharing

Another user said: ‘Maybe Mike Pompeo should ask Trump to point out Missouri on a map?’

‘Kansas City, Missouri, meet Trump’s black sharpie,’ one woman wrote.

Accompanied by a picture of Kansas City drawn into Kansas, one man said: ‘Trump’s map of Kansas.’

Other users sprung to Trump’s defense, noting that the ‘Kansas City’ name could easily be misunderstood.

One user said: ‘In Trump’s defense, I for sure thought that Kansas City was in Kansas and I’ve been watching NFL all my life.’

‘I’m not a Trump fan,’ one man said, ‘but considering that Kansas City, Kansas, actually exists, him getting that wrong isn’t as egregious as people are making it out to be.’

‘Sharpiegate’ began last September when the deadly Hurricane Dorian battered parts of the Bahamas and barreled towards Southern parts of the U.S.

Trump insisted this also included Alabama, despite the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration confirming that it did not.

During a press conference, Trump held up a map that had a black mark, which many believed was Sharpie, circling Alabama.

Newly released emails show that weather officials were stunned by the Trump’s seemingly makeshift map.

‘How do you want to handle this one? Looks like someone at the WH [White House] drew with a marker on the image of our official forecast,’ NOAA’s deputy chief of public affairs Scott Smullen wrote, according to The Washington Post.

‘What’s next? Climate science is a hoax? Flabbergasted to leave our forecasters hanging in the political wind,’ chief scientist Craig McLean said.

Trump denied using a sharpie to alter the map and has not backtracked on his stance.

On Sunday night, The Kansas City Chief’s won the 2020 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers in an astonishing 4th quarter victory.

The 30-21 win is the teams first Super Bowl win since 1970, when the defeated the Minnesota Vikings.

At the time, Kansas City Chief’s were still part of the American Football League and this game would mark the last AFL-NFL World Championship Game.

Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and the Chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row to earn the historic victory. Despite an up-and-down performance, Mahomes was named Super Bowl LIV Most Valuable Player.

Remarkably, Mahomes and the Chiefs were 5-0 this season, including the playoffs, after trailing by double digits.

‘We have heart,’ Mahomes said. ‘That’s just from Day 1. Coach pushes us to be the best people that we can be, and we never give up.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid earned his 222nd career victory, and his first in a Super Bowl.

Mahomes cut San Francisco’s lead to 20-17 with a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce in the fourth quarter. One drive later, Mahomes found Damien Williams on a five-yard touchdown pass that was upheld by review, giving 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a little more than two minutes to save his team’s season.

Unfortunately for San Francisco, Kansas City forced a turnover on downs and regained possession with just over a minute to play and Williams followed with a 38-yard touchdown run and a 31-20 lead.

‘We never lost faith,’ Mahomes said. ‘That’s the biggest thing. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down. And we believed in each other. And that´s what we preached all year long – and we had this guy (coach Andy Reid) right here to get us there.

‘And we found a way to get it in the end.’