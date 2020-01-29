Trump IS paying Jay Sekulow for impeachment defense but NOT Alan Dershowitz

President Donald Trump could face legal and ethical obstacles in taking care of the mounting legal bills for his impeachment trial – with some advisors acknowledging they are on the payroll and others seeking to provide counsel gratis.

There is still incomplete public information about the president’s powerhouse team of legal eagles whose defense could easily and quickly climb into the $2 million range, and far beyond if his trial is slowed by witnesses being called.

His leader personal attorney, Jay Sekulow, who has been pushing back against Democrats inside the Senate chamber, confirmed Friday that he was getting paid for his impeachment work. Former O.J. Simpson defense team member Alan Dershowitz is not.

‘Yeah, lawyers are,’ Sekulow said in response to a question from DailyMail.com about whether he was being paid for his legal advice.

‘I wouldn’t say paid advisor – I’m the president’s retained counsel,’ Sekulow said. ‘I don’t discuss my legal fees, but we’re paid for our legal [work],’ he responded.

Asked whether Dershowitz was getting paid, Sekulow responded: ‘I’m not getting into … ‘ before abruptly dispensing with the question.

Dershowitz, a Harvard law professor who articulated the Trump team legal position that abuse of power is not a crime and therefore not an impeachable offense, told DailyMail.com he has not asked to be paid.

However that posture could invite scrutiny down the road about whether the legal representation constitutes an unallowable gift, former Bill Clinton impeachment lawyer Robert Bennett told Dailymail.com.

‘If Alan Dershowitz is a counsel of record or one of them, he’s got to charge the president. Otherwise what he’s doing would be used as a gift,’ said Bennett, who is now senior counsel with Schertler, Onorato, Mead & Sears.

Dershowitz said he would check on the issue and that if he ends up being paid, he would contribute the funds to charity.

Bennett speaks from experience. He said that when Clinton first asked him to represent him in the Paula Jones case, ‘I had offered to do it for nothing. But the White House counsel Lloyd Cutler, after checking, said that we could not do that that – it would be some sort of a favor and viewed as such,’ he said.

‘So I billed him at some reasonable rate. I then later learned that he and Mrs. Clinton had two umbrella insurance policies which covered some of the actions which made a lot of money on their behalf,’ Bennett, 81, added. The couple ‘paid a substantial bit of money out of their own pocket,’ he recalled.

Kenneth Starr, the former independent counsel during the Bill Clinton impeachment who joined Trump’s legal effort, isn’t saying for now on what basis he’s working. ‘I’m not commenting at all at this time, and will remain mum for now,’ he told DailyMail.com. Starr practices with the Lanier law firm.

In his remarks at the Senate trial Monday, Starr warned of a modern ‘age of impeachment,’ adding: ”Like war, impeachment is hell. Or at least, presidential impeachment is hell.’

The president’s legal fees are already piling up, with Trump amassing a top team of experienced litigators who could each easily charge $800 an hour or upward for their services.

‘This doesn’t have a standard. There’s not too many case where you’re representing a president,’ said Bennett, who didn’t want to hazard a guess on billing rates for the task.

For an overall price tag for Trump’s impeachment defense, Bennett estimated: ‘It would be in the millions,’ and called $2 million a reasonable estimate.

Clinton created a legal defense fund to help defer legal costs that ballooned to $9 million fending off the Whitewater and Monica Lewinsky probes. He had four lawyers on his impeachment team.

Helping keep down costs for Trump is his use of White House counsel Pat Cipollone and deputies in his office. Cipollone’s salary is $183,000 a year, White House records show.

Two more of his team work for Cipollone; Patrick Philbin, who is a deputy White House counsel on $168,000 a year; and Michael Purpura, who has the same role and salary.

Lawyers account for their time in small increments that quickly add up when billing clients for phone calls, emails, strategy sessions, and printing costs that can quickly add up, especially with a team of 10 lawyers and associates who assist them.

The length of Trump’s impeachment trial is still not known. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has said he was not paid by Trump for his investigative work in Ukraine that has featured in the case against by Democratic managers.

Former federal prosecutor and independent counsel Robert Ray is also on Trump’s team. Pam Bondi, a former Florida attorney general, is part of the White House communications team so her salary is paid by taxpayers. Jane and Martin Raskin are personal lawyers for the president who helped him fend off the Mueller probe. Eric Herschmann is with the Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP that has done legal work for Trump for years before he was president.

Rep. Adam Schiff singled out Trump lawyers in his closing arguments Friday night. ‘I’m looking forward to that constitutional argument by Alan Dershowitz,’ Schiff said, mentioning his points on abuse of power. He said he was looking forward to Starr’s arguments on obstruction of Congress in light of his bringing an obstruction of justice article against Clinton.