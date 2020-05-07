Trump makes a break for Arizona tomorrow – but will he wear a mask?

President Trump will begin traveling in earnest on Tuesday, with a planned trip to a Honeywell plant in Phoenix, Arizona where masks are being made to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

N95 masks are being made at the facility to protect first responders and medical professionals on the front lines of the outbreak.

So far, Trump has never donned face protection in public. He’s also not traveled extensively since March 9.

As the coronavirus crisis was becoming more serious at the beginning of March, the president spent the weekend away at his Mar-a-Lago resort and then stopped in Orlando to host fundraisers before returning to the White House.

He’s essentially been there since.

The president took a day trip to Norfolk, Virginia on March 28 to see the USNS Comfort depart. The huge hospital ship spent the last few weeks in New York City.

This past weekend, Trump flew off the Camp David before returning Sunday.

He then participated in a Fox News Channel town hall at the nearby Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Mike Pence started traveling again before the president.

He made headlines last week when he went to the Mayo Clinic and didn’t put on a mask.

The clinic had a policy requiring ‘all patients, visitors and staff’ to wear masks in order to decrease the chances of spreading COVID-19.

The vice president had been tested for COVID-19 so he said he didn’t need to wear a mask during his tour.

‘And since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible health care personnel, and look them in the eye and say “thank you,”‘ he told reporters.

Two days later, Pence toured a General Motors plant in his home state of Indiana and put a mask on.

On Sunday, during his appearance alongside the president at the Fox News Channel town hall, Pence admitted he was wrong.

‘I didn’t think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic,’ Pence said.

Trump has expressed previously masks are not for him.

‘I just don’t want to be doing, somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk, the great Resolute Desk, I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don’t know somehow I don’t see it for myself. I just don’t. Maybe I’ll change my mind,’ the president told reporters at a press briefing in early April.