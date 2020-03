Trump takes campaign fight to Joe Biden’s home town with stop in Scranton

President Trump’s campaign picked the Scranton location for his Thursday night town hall – taking the presidential battle to Joe Biden’s home town as the former vice president surged to the lead for the Democratic nomination.

Fox News confirmed to DailyMail.com that it was Trump’s team that picked the city for the town hall and that the location is always the candidate’s choice whether that person is a Democratic contender or Republican one.

Pennsylvania helped hand Trump the presidency in 2016 and he needs it in his column again this November.

Trump was the first Republican candidate for president to carry Pennsylvania since George H. W. Bush in 1988. He won the state by just 44,000 votes.

‘There’s not a very likely path to the presidency without Pennsylvania,’ a source close to the Trump campaign told DailyMail.com.

Thursday’s town hall is the first such event of Trump’s re-election campaign. And while Trump has publicly stated he’s indifferent to whom he faces in November, many Republicans see Biden as the strongest challenger to the president thanks to both men’s appeal to the blue-collar voters who make up the industrial MidWest.

Biden has not yet held a town hall with Fox News and his front runner status grew stronger on Thursday after Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the Democratic race although she has declined to endorse a candidate yet.

And the former vice president is investing heavily in Pennsylvania, headquartering his campaign in Philadelphia, and he held his the first rally of his presidential campaign in Scranton last year.

‘I think the one thing the president doesn’t want to do, from the very beginning, is face me. Because I will beat him — period. Period. He’s done everything in his power, he’s even risked his presidency, because he doesn’t want to face me,’ Biden told NBC’s ‘Today Show’ on Thursday morning.

‘Have you ever, ever seen a sitting president get so involved in a Democratic primary and focus so much attention on not wanting a single person – me – to become the nominee. The president does not want me to be the nominee,’ he added.

But the source close to the Trump campaign argued Sanders’ has his strengths too as the person took a knock at one of Biden’s strengths – his service with Barack Obama.

‘The enthusiasm of the Bernie Sanders’ voters is much more frightening than the establishment of Joe Biden,’ the source said. ‘Joe Biden is running on a third term as Barack Obama.’

For Thursday night’s town hall, audience members submitted the questions ahead of time and a Fox News team picks the ones asked, the network confirmed, with no input from the White House or the Trump campaign.

Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the event at the Scranton Cultural Center.

The town hall comes less than 24 hours after the president called into Fox News Wednesday night to talk to Sean Hannity about a variety of topics, including his administration’s handling of the Coronavirus outbreak and the 2020 presidential field.

Trump used the interview to rehash some of his favorite attack lines on the former vice president, including criticism of Hunter Biden’s work in the Ukraine.

The president and his allies allege Biden, as vice president, pushed the Ukrainian government’s removal of a prosecutor to help a gas company that had Hunter on its board. Biden said he was following recommendations of both the Obama White House and international governments – all of whom were concerned the prosecutor in question was not doing enough to fight corruption.

Neither Biden has been charged with any wrong doing.

On Wednesday, Trump accused the Democratic Party of engaging in a coverup for Biden.

‘It’s not a campaign issue for the Democrats. They don’t want to bring it up. They were obviously told you can’t bring that up,’ he told Fox News.

But he vowed to keep the issue front and center.

‘That will be a major issue in the campaign. I will bring that up all the time, because I don’t see any way out. I don’t see any way for them, I don’t see how they can answer those questions,’ he said.

The president also has been a repeated commentator and handicapper of the Democratic field.

He’s accused the party of trying to deny Bernie Sanders the nomination, reviving anger from the 2016 contest when Sanders supporters were furious that party worked to ensure Hillary Clinton was the nominee.

Many Democratic officials worry Sanders’s progressive policy positions would turn off blue-collar voters in the general election.

‘Well, I think there’s no question the establishment – the Democrat establishment – is trying to take it away from Bernie Sanders. There’s no question about that in my mind,’ Trump said Tuesday outside the White House as voters from 14 states and American Samoa head to the polls for Super Tuesday.

Biden sweep most of the contests on Super Tuesday and emerged with front runner status even though Sanders won the night’s biggest prize – California.

The former vice president also solidified his support among his formal rivals, gaining endorsements from Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke and Mike Bloomberg.

Trump on Tuesday shrugged off a question about which Democratic contender he’d prefer to see across from him on the debate stage this fall.

‘Whoever it is, I don’t care, I really don’t care,’ he said.