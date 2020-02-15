Trump takes his revenge: Gordon Sondland FIRED just hours after Lt. Colonel Vindman is ousted

Gordon Sondland has become the second impeachment witness to be fired by President Trump, less than 48 hours after the Commander-in-chief was acquitted by the Senate on two charges.

Sondland, who was Ambassador to the European Union, released a statement Friday evening, which read: ‘I was advised today that the president intends to recall me effective immediately’.

The statement continued: ‘I am grateful to President Trump for having given me the opportunity to serve, to Secretary Pompeo for his consistent support, and to the exceptional and dedicated professionals at the U.S. Mission to the European Union.

‘I am proud of our accomplishments. Our work here has been the highlight of my career.’

The bombshell announcement came just hours after Trump fired Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman from the White House after the war hero testified against him during the impeachment inquiry.

Vindman was escorted out of the building and told his services were no longer needed, CNN reported.

The swift purging is already being dubbed the ‘Friday Night Massacre’ by political pundits – a reference to the ‘Saturday Night Massacre’ that occurred during the Nixon Administration back in 1973.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr tweeted about the purge on Friday evening, quipping: ‘Allow me a moment to thank—and this may be a bit of a surprise—Adam Schiff. Were it not for his crack investigation skills, @realDonaldTrump might have had a tougher time unearthing who all needed to be fired. Thanks, Adam #FullOfSchiff’.

Earlier in the day, Vindman’s attorney, David Pressman, released a statement about his client’s firing from the White House.

‘Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he has dutifully served his country and his President’.

‘He does so having spoken publicly once, and only pursuant to a subpoena from the United States Congress.’

He indicated Vindman was fired for his testimony to the House.

‘There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House,’ Pressman said.

Vindman’s twin brother Yevgeny Vindman, a National Security Council attorney, walked off the White House grounds alongside him. He was also fired.

Earlier in the day, the president did not deny the reports of Alexander Vindman’s imminent dismissal.

‘I’m not happy with him. Am I supposed to be happy with him? I’m not,’ he said to reporters at the White House on Friday who asked him about Vindman.

Vindman, a National Security Council aide, oversaw American policy on the Ukraine in his role on the NSC.

Vindman, who received the Purple Heart after being wounded in Iraq, had told officials at the NSC that he intended to take an early exit from that assignment and leave by the end of the month, sources told the newspaper, but Trump wants to make a symbol out of the Army officer now that the president has been acquitted by the Senate.

Vindman testified at Trump’s impeachment inquiry on November 19, while Sondland delivered his damning testimony the following day.

Vindman, a Ukrainian immigrant whose father brought his family to the United States from the former Soviet Union, testified in the House impeachment inquiry after receiving a subpoena from Congress.

Vindman was the first White House aide who was on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to testify in the inquiry.

Dressed in his full Army dress uniform, he told lawmakers that he believed Trump acted ‘improper’ on the call.

At the time of the call, Vindman reported his concerns that President Trump asked Zelensky to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden, particularly Hunter’s work for the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

‘I was concerned by the call. I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. Government’s support of Ukraine. I realized that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma, it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play which would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing the bipartisan support it has thus far maintained. This would all undermine U.S. national security,’ he told House investigators.

Meanwhile, Sondland’s damning testimony came the following day.

Sondland told lawmakers there was a ‘quid pro quo’ at play in U.S. policy toward the Ukraine.

The ambassador, who Trump put in charge of relations with the Ukraine, said it was his understanding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request for a White House meeting with Trump was contingent upon his opening investigations into the Bidens and the 2016 election.

Sondland said he was not told why U.S. aid to the Ukraine was put on hold but said he guessed that was part of the ‘quid pro quo.’

Republicans point out the Ukraine did get the aid although Democrats argue that happened only after it was revealed Trump was holding it up.

Trump responded by claiming he ‘barely knows’ Sondland.

Additionally, White House aides are now reportedly weighing to remove or reassign other officials who testified.

Jennifer Williams, who worked for Mike Pence and testified in the House impeachment inquiry, left the vice president’s office for a new position in Central Command.

Her exit came two months ahead of a planned March departure.

Trump also fired a warning shot to Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. The West Virginia senator hails from a state the president carried in the 2016 election. Trump has tried to woo Manchin to the Republican Party with no result.

Manchin voted to convict Trump on both charges in the Senate impeachment trial, which the president took note of. He also noted Manchin’s fellow West Virginia senator, Republican Shelley Moore Capito, voted for his acquittal on both charges.

‘I was very surprised & disappointed that Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted against me on the Democrat’s totally partisan Impeachment Hoax. No President has done more for the great people of West Virginia than me (Pensions), and that will always continue,’ the president tweeted Friday afternoon.

‘Every Republican Senator except Romney, many highly religious people, all very smart, voted against the Impeachment Hoax. @SenCapito was all in (a great person). I was told by many that Manchin was just a puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. That’s all he is!,’ he added.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who voted to convict the president on the abuse of power charge, is also expected to feel Trump’s wrath.

On Thursday, during his acquittal celebration at the White House Trump told Sen. Mike Lee – the other senator from Utah – to deliver a message to the people of that state: ‘Tell them I’m sorry about Mitt Romney.’

‘We can say, by far, Mike Lee is the most popular senator in the state,’ Trump said.

When he announced his decision on the president Wednesday, Romney said he expected the Trump to retaliate.

‘I’m aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strenuously disapprove of my decision, and in some quarters I will be vehemently denounced. I’m sure to hear abuse from the president and his supporters. Does anyone seriously believe that I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before god demanded it of me?,’ he said during his speech on the Senate floor.

Trump slammed Romney for using his faith to justify his decision during his remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning.

He did not mention Romney name but his meaning was clear.

‘I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,’ the president said.

Romney, a devout Mormon, cited his faith as one of the reasons for his guilty vote. He voted to acquit the president on the second charge: obstruction of Congress.

‘The allegations made in the articles of impeachment are very serious. As a senator juror, I swore an oath before god to exercise impartial justice. I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am. I take an oath before god as enormously consequential. I knew from the outset that being tasked with judging the president, the leader of my own party would be the most difficult decision I have ever faced,’ Romney said.

The White House has indicated the president is in a vengeful mood.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News Channel Thursday that people would ‘pay’ for what they’ve done.

She noted the president was ‘going to talk about just how horribly he was treated and, you know, that maybe people should pay for that.’

The Senate will aid the president in some of his desire for revenge.

Two powerful Republican Senate chairmen revealed they are cranking up a probe of Hunter Biden’s travel in the minutes after the Senate acquitted President Trump of abuse of power over his own conduct toward Ukraine.

The president makes Hunter Biden a frequent target of his mocks during campaign rallies.

The Senators, Charles Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, released a letter they wrote to Secret Service Director James Murray seeking documents on the former vice president’s surviving son immediately after the acquittal vote.

They wrote that they are ‘reviewing potential conflicts of interest posed by the business activities of Hunter Biden and his associates during the Obama administration’ particularly in Ukraine and China, where he had business dealings.

They are seeking information on any security detail provided to Hunter Biden, as well as travel aboard government aircraft.

Their letter underlined that the president is getting the investigation he wanted, after his request for the president of Ukraine to do him a ‘favor’ and investigate the Bidens and the 2016 elections prompted a House Democratic impeachment inquiry.

Democrats called it cheating and inducing foreign interference in the U.S. elections, but Republicans said it was not an impeachable offense. Every Senate Republican other than Mitt Romney of Utah voted to acquit, and Trump brandished headlines of his acquittal at the congressional prayer breakfast Thursday morning.

The letter explains that senators are reviewing transactions by Rosemont Seneca Partners, a companyHunter Biden formed in 2009 along with Christopher Heinz the step-son of former Secretary of State John Kerry.

‘We write to request information about whether Hunter Biden used government-sponsored travel to help conduct private business, to include his work for Rosemont Seneca and related entities in China and Ukraine,’ the senators wrote.

The mentioned Hunter Biden’s trip aboard Air Force Two along with his father to China in 2013.

During the trip, he reportedly arranged for the CEO of a Chinese firm, Jonathan Li of Bohai Capital, to shake hands with the then-vice president, and ultimately landed a business deal.