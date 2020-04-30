Trump team working with airlines on masks, tests for passengers

15 SHARES Share Tweet

President Donald Trump said Tuesday the administration was ‘looking at’ requiring in-bound air passengers to take a coronavirus test to get into the country.

Trump made the comment as he took questions from the press at the White House while meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

‘We’re looking at that and we’re probably going to be doing that,’ Trump said, asked about requiring air passengers to wear masks and take tests.

Trump spoke about air travel after DeSantis raised the issue of the risk that travelers from Brazil and other countries might bring coronavirus cases from South America and Central America through Miami.

‘Maybe some of these airliners it should be on them to check before they’re getting on and coming to this country,’ DeSantis posited.

That prompted Trump to talk about a ban.

‘That’ll be cutting off Brazil?’ Trump asked. ‘Well not necessarily cut them off,’ DeSantis replied.

‘Would you ever want a ban certain countries?’ Trump asked him. ‘If they were seeding the United States,’ DeSantis told him, prompting Trump to tell him: ‘You let us know.’

‘It wasn’t always clear if Trump was talking about masks and tests or an additional travel ban. ‘We’re looking at that. That’s a very big thing to do,’ Trump said.

Pressed on whether he was cutting off travel, Trump later said: ‘No, we’re talking to the governors. Talking with others also that have a lot of business coming in’ from the region. ‘We’ll make a determination,’ he said.

He said the administration was working on ‘setting up a system where we do some testing and we’re working with the airlines on that,’ adding that it related to ‘testing on the plane, getting on the planes.’

Asked about airline Jet Blue mandating masks, Trump responded: ‘Sounds like a good idea. For me it sounds like a very good idea.’

Trump also gently criticized Brazil’s response. Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has blasted stay-home restrictions, and two members of his delegation visited Mar-a-Lago in March when Trump was there before testing positive for the virus.

‘Brazil has pretty much of an outbreak,’ Trump said, saying it ‘went a different way than other countries in Sout America unfortunately.’

At that point DeSantis spoke about ‘setting up a system where we do some testing and we’re working with the airlines on that. Testing on the plane, getting on the planes

President Trump began with brief remarks he praised DesSantis for doing a ‘spectacular job in Florida.’ He also said DeSantis ‘enjoys very high popularity.’

DeSantis defended his own efforts to the press while the cameras rolled. ‘Everyone in the media was saying Florida was going to be like New York or Italy, and that has not happened,’ he said. ‘Because we understood we have a big diverse state … and we had a tailored and measured approach.’

DeSantis did not respond to a question about why he didn’t shut down his state until April.

Earlier, Trump provided online encouragement to states taking steps to reopen – in his latest missive on a topic where he has been tugged in two directions.

‘Many States moving to SAFELY & QUICKLY reopen!’ Trump tweeted Tuesday, as many states are moving to reopen commerce even as U.S. infections continue to rise, surpassing 1 million – the most reported in any country in the world.

Trump also singled out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for praise. Abbott is lifting his social distancing order Thursday. On Friday, Texas malls and restaurants and other venues will be allowed to open, although at 25 per cent capacity. Abbott wants barbershops and gyms to open ‘as soon as possible.’

‘Texas to open businesses in phases beginning Friday. Great job being done by @GregAbbott_TX,’ Trump wrote.

Trump took a much harsher tone with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s moves to reopen his state last week, although the president had appeared to condone earlier efforts. Both governors are Republican.

Trump blasted Kemp on Wednesday as Georgia was set to reopen, saying: ”I told the governor of Georgia Brian Kemp that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the phase one guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia.’

But Trump and Vice President Pence had expressed support for Kemp on a Tuesday night call, CNN reported.

Trump had earlier issued tweets calling to ‘liberate’ states with Democratic governors where protesters were rallying against social distancing orders.

Trump’s Tuesday tweets came after he predicted an economic rebound this summer.

‘But we had the greatest economy ever in the history of our world, and I had to turn it off in order to get to a point where we are today,’ Trump said Monday. ‘And now we’re making a comeback. And I think we’re going to have, economically — from an economic standpoint, next year — an unbelievable year. And I think that you’re going to see a fantastic fourth quarter, and the third quarter will start to build. But the second quarter, obviously, you’re going to have GDP lack of growth.’

Trump also retweeted Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who himself retweeted a memo by Attorney General Bill Barr, who warned prosecutors that the Constitution prohibits ‘undue interference’ in the U.S. economy.

Barr told U.S. attorneys to look out for ordinances ‘that could be violating the constitutional rights and civil liberties of individual citizens.’

‘The Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis,’ Barr wrote, in a line Jordan highlighted.