Trump tells Steve Scalise that he looks better after being shot

During a speech celebrating his acquittal on impeachment charges by the Republican-led Senate, President Donald Trump commented that Rep Steve Scalise became more attractive after recovering from a 2017 gunshot wound.

‘You weren’t that good looking,’ Trump said. ‘You look good now.’

The president also talked of Scalise’s wife’s devotion to the Louisiana Republican, as Trump had met her when her husband was in the emergency room.

‘A lot of wives wouldn’t give a damn,’ Trump remarked.

Scalise was shot in the hip by James T Hodgkinson on June 14, 2017, as he stood on second base at the field in Alexandria, Virginia.

Hodgkinson, who was shot dead by congressional detail at the scene, injured four others during the shooting.

At the time, Scalise was rushed to the Medstar Hospital in Washington, DC. He was in critical condition until he became stable after having surgery.

Following the president’s comment, some took to social media to blast Trump for saying Scalise ‘got whacked’.

‘How does one choose? So many insane moments during the accidental president’s live rant. 1) Describing for minutes in graphic detail the glory of going into a NCAA wrestling locker room with, wait for it…Gym Jordan. 2) ‘Steve Scalise got whacked. He looks better now,” comedienne Kathy Griffin tweeted.

Bob Cesca shared: ‘Trump to Steve Scalise: ‘You’re better looking now [after being shot].’ This is a colossally f**ked-up thing to say.’

New York Times contributor, Wajahat Ali, tweeted: ‘Steve Scalise was shot & almost died. Trump uses gangster language and says he was ‘whacked.’

‘He then projects his own failed relationship with his wives by saying Scalise’s wife was actually concerned. Then he mocks his looks. This is how he praised him. Good luck, Republicans.’

Another person wrote: ‘Trump, I think, compliments Steve Scalise for setting a ‘record for blood loss’ when he got shot.’

Thursday’s remark wasn’t the first time Trump made a joke about Scalise.

In December 2017, the president said being shot was a ‘hell of a way to lose weight’ as he spoke to lawmakers at the White House after the US Congress passed a sweeping tax cut plan.

‘He’s braver than all of us. He’s braver,’ Trump said as GOP members stood behind him.

‘He had a rougher year than most of us, but it’s a hell of a way to lose weight, Steve.’

Trump then added: ‘Not in a good way. We love you Steve, great job.’

There was a spattering of claps following the remark, and Scalise raised his cane and smiled at Trump.

On Thursday, Trump also singled out Ohio Republican Jim Jordan.

He complimented the congressman’s physique, saying: ‘When I first got to know Jim, I’d say, huh, he never wears a jacket — he’s obviously very proud of his body.’

The president then joked that the exercise machines in the congressional gym ‘start burning’ when Jordan uses them.

‘Those ears have something going on there,’ Trump said of Jordan. ‘This guy was a champion top, top wrestler.’

Jordan was a collegiate wrestler and an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University in the 80s and 90s.